Fall Fun at Blue Chip: Big Cruise Giveaway, Jefferson Starship and $105,000 Progressive Payout Drawing

Michigan City, Ind.-September at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Michigan City, Indiana, Northwest Indiana's premier entertainment destination, features a Big Cruise giveaway, a performance by the legendary Jefferson Starship and a $105,000 Progressive Payout drawing.

Giveaways

Win a 7-day Caribbean cruise for two on the Holland America line plus a $500 airfare gift card in the Big Cruise giveaway. Two winners will be announced on Monday, September 3 at 5 pm. B Connected members get one free entry into the drawing; earn entries playing slots or table games with a B Connected Card.

In Young at Heart every Monday in September, guests 50 and older can enjoy specials that include 50% off a buffet or 50% off a meal at The Game or Nelson's Deli after earning 5 tier credits every Monday from 6 am to 11:59 pm, plus Sapphire Members and above can receive 9x reel slots and 6x video poker. Check the B Connected Club for details and restrictions or visit BConnectedOnline.com.

Entertainment and Special Events

The iconic band of the 70s and 80s, Jefferson Starship, with hits such as 'White Rabbit,' 'Somebody to Love' and 'We Built This City,' comes to the Stardust Event Center on Saturday, September 8 at 8 pm CT. Tickets, at $20, $25 and $35, are on sale now.

Tickets, starting at $15, go on sale on Saturday, September 8 at 10 am for Here Come the Mummies, an immensely-entertaining eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies with a one-track mind. The band comes to Blue Chip's Stardust Event Center on Friday, October 5 at 8 pm CT.

All tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and in the Blue Chip Gift Box in the Blue Chip Casino pavilion. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID.

On Fridays in September our DJs will help you dance the night away at It's Vegas Baby! starting at 10 pm. On Saturdays starting at 10 pm at It's Vegas Baby!, see Boogie Dynomite on September 1, Zack Attack on September 8, Spazmatics on September 15, Fool House on September 22 and P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend on September 29. There's a $5 cover charge on Friday and Saturday nights. Celebrate your inner Van Gogh with Wine and Canvas at 5:30 pm on Tuesdays, September 4 and 25.

At Rocks, it's free live music from the best local and regional bands. On Labor Day, Monday, September 3, don't miss Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations at noon and Rendition at 5 pm. On Thursdays at 8 pm, see The Rebel Pride Band on September 6, Orchard Fire on September 13, Whiskey & Harmony on September 20 and Charles & Company Band on September 27. On Fridays, it's Whistle Pigs at 6 pm and Crawpuppies at 10:30 pm on September 7, Prairie Station at 6 pm and Sheryl & Say Yes! at 10:30 pm on September 14; Michael Silvestri Band at 6 pm and Pawnz at 10:30 pm on September 21 and Head Honchos at 6 pm and Hey Jimmy at 10:30 pm on September 28. On Saturdays, see Monterrey at 1:30 pm, Jamrose at 6 pm and Fu5ion Band at 10:30 pm on September 1; Rosie and the Rivets at 1:30 pm, The Dancing Noodles at 6 pm and BBI at 10:30 pm on September 8, Cadillac Casanovas at 1:30 pm, Tony Ocean at 6 pm and The Split Decision Band at 10:30 pm on September 15, Wind Gypsys at 1:30 pm,Soda at 6 pm and Nawty at 10:30 pm on September 22 and Taylor Street Band at 1:30 pm, Tynan at 6 pm and Organized K-OS at 10:30 pm on September 29. On Sundays, see Juke Box Band at noon and Smokin' Gunz at 5 pm and Alan Turner & Steel Horse at 9:30 pm on September 2, The Nightshift Band at noon and Highnoon at 5 pm on September 9, Middle of the Road at noon and Hoosier Highway at 5 pm on September 16, Good Fellas at noon and Gone Country at 5 pm on September 23 and Little Giant at noon and South City Revival at 5 pm on September 30. Seating is limited, so arrive early.

September at spa blu

Leave your stress behind at spa blu with a Dual Stress Relief Package for $370, including a perfect shades of blu treatment for two with full-body exfoliation using customized masques, scalp massage and a signature blu's chaser body massage followed by private pedicures for two. The Dual Head-to-Toe Relief Package for $350 includes a mini-facial with warm towel for two; a 50-minute salt stone massage for two and a foot massage for two. Also featured are the 50-minute Salt Stone Massage for $90 ($110 value) and the 80-minute Salt Stone Massage for $125 ($145 value). Offers are valid Monday-Thursday in September, one discount per person. Call 888-879-7711 ext 2583 to book an appointment today.

Dining specials

At The Game, enjoy a delicious breakfast Monday through Friday. Visit www.bluechipcasino.com to view the menu. Also at The Game, try the Burger of the Month - the Swamp Burger - an Angus beef patty topped with Vidalia onions, mushrooms, house brown gravy and Monterey Jack cheese served on an onion bun for $13.50. Enjoy it with the September Beer of the Month, Samuel Adams Octoberfest.

At Options Buffet, don't miss the Grillin' Fresh Special on Thursdays, featuring fresh grilled steaks, chops, fillets and more with all of the sides, for $24.99 plus tax.

Also at Options, it's Fresh Fish Fridays, featuring fresh fish from the Great Lakes cooked to order from 3 pm to 9 pm for $26.99 plus tax.

On Saturdays, enjoy the Blue Chip Brunch from 8 am to 2 pm for $18.99 plus tax for omelets and waffles made to order, fried chicken, NY steaks, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, carving stations, egg rolls and more and the Prime Rib Special from 3 pm to 10 pm for $26.99 plus tax or add one pound of crab legs for $9.99.

On Sundays, don't miss Sunday Side Up from 8 am to 2 pm for $18.99 plus tax for a wide range of breakfast and lunch favorites such as steak and eggs and a made-to-order yogurt parfait station. Also at Options on Sundays is the Fresh Seafood Boil from 3 pm to 8 pm for just $26.99 plus tax. Choose from an abundance of seafood in addition to traditional favorites such as NY strip steak, peel and eat shrimp, swordfish, ahi tuna and more. Add a one pound bucket of crab legs for just $9.99 plus tax.

New Member Signup

Sign up for a new B Connected Membership in September and earn Slot Points on the day of sign up. Earn 1,000 base points on your B Connected Card and receive $5 in Slot Points; earn 2,500 base points and receive a total of $15 in Slot Points; and earn 5,000 base points and receive a total of $40 in Slot Points. Check the B Connected Club for details and restrictions or visit www.BConnectedOnline.com.

Gaming Excitement

Win up to $105,000 in cash with Progressive Payout, which features 25 winners and three drawings every month. Drawings will be held at 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday, September 28; if Progressive Prizes are not selected, they roll over to the next month and the totals will grow.

Poker

Poker tournaments will be held every day in September.

On Sundays, tournament starts at 12:15 pm; registration begins at 10 am with an $80 buy-in and an unlimited $80 re-entry fee.

On the 1st and 3rd Mondays, the Deepstack tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $150 buy-in and an unlimited $150 re-entry fee.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $40 entry fee and an unlimited $40 re-entry fee.

On Wednesdays, tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $60 buy-in and an unlimited $60 re-entry fee.

On Saturdays, the tournament starts at 12:15 pm; registration begins at 10 am with an $80 buy-in and an unlimited $80 re-entry fee.

For all poker tournaments, Blue Chip Casino No-Limit Texas Hold'em rules apply. All players must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID. Tournament players must be B Connected members; guests can sign up free at the B Connected Club.

For additional details on Blue Chip's September entertainment, events and special offers, visit www.bluechipcasino.com or call 888-879-7711.

