Fall into fun in October at Blue Chip: Final Progressive Payout drawing, spa specials and Here Come the Mummies

Michigan City, Ind.-It's a festive fall in October at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Michigan City, Indiana, Northwest Indiana's premier entertainment destination, with the final Progressive Payout, spa blu specials and Here Come the Mummies.

Giveaways

In Young at Heart on Mondays, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, guests 50 and older can enjoy specials that include 50% off a buffet or 50% off a meal at The Game or Nelson's Deli after earning 5 tier credits from 6 am to 11:59 pm. Plus, 9x reel slots and 6x video poker for Sapphire B Connected Members and above. Check the B Connected Club for details and restrictions or visit BConnectedOnline.com.

Entertainment and Special Events

Here Come the Mummies, an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian mummies, comes to Blue Chip's Stardust Event Center on Friday, October 5 at 8 pm. Tickets, at $15 and $30, are on sale now.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 6 at 10 am for Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal. The legendary singer performs crowd-pleasing favorites on Friday, November 16, including 'Danke Schoen,' and answers audience questions for an extraordinary experience.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Blue Chip Gift Box in the Blue Chip Casino pavilion. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID.

It's the 10th Anniversary Mix, Mingle & Jingle Party on Friday, November 30 in the Stardust Event Center. The annual party is a perfect opportunity to network with friends and coworkers in a party setting. The dinner, from 6:30-8:30 pm, includes carved prime rib, seafood and holiday dessert stations. Dance to live music from 7:30 -10:30 pm. The $50 price includes the festive food stations; $90 includes the festive food stations and open bar. Reserve a table at 888-879-7711, ext. 2429. After the party, relax and unwind at a special rate for Friday, November 30 only: $139 at Blue Chip Tower and $159 at Spa Blu Tower. Call 888-879-7711 with your group's name and ask for the Mix, Mingle & Jingle Party rate.

On Fridays in October our DJs will help you dance the night away at It's Vegas Baby! starting at 10 pm. On Saturdays starting at 10 pm at It's Vegas Baby!, see Karma Committee on October 6, Smash Kings on October 13, Lt. Dan's New Legs on October 20 and Atomic Radio on October 27. There's a $5 cover charge on Friday and Saturday nights. Celebrate your inner Van Gogh with Wine and Canvas at 5:30 pm on Tuesdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

At Rocks, it's free live music from the best local and regional bands. On Thursdays at 8 pm, see Weeknight Special October 4, Sheryl & Say Yes! October 11, Sam Savage and Company October 18 and Orchard Fire on October 25. On Fridays, it's Visions of Santana at 6 pm and The Romantiques at 10:30 pm on October 5, That's What She Said at 6 pm and Rendition at 10:30 pm on October 12, Jason Lee McKinney Band at 6 pm and Size Matters at 10:30 pm on October 19 and AM/FM Band at 6:00 pm and BBI at 10:30 pm on October 26. On Saturdays, see Melodious Funk at 1:30 pm, Jamrose at 6 pm and Smarty Pants at 10:30 pm on October 6; Beggar's Banquet at 1:30 pm, The Dancing Noodles at 6 pm and The StereoTypes at 10:30 pm on October 13, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at 1:30 pm, R-Gang at 6 pm and April's Reign at 10:30 pm on October 20 and Classical Blast at 1:30 pm, EZ Yacht Rock Band at 6 pm and Chicks with Picks 2.0 at 10:30 pm on October 27. On Sundays, see Spike and the Spitwads at noon and Scott Dubose and the 101 Ranch at 5 pm on October 7, Taylor Street Band at noon and The Original Hazzard County Band at 5 pm on October 14, Middle of the Road at noon and Hoosier Highway at 5 pm on October 21 and Rick Saucedo at noon and Ethan Bell Band at 5 pm on October 28. Seating is limited, so arrive early.

October at spa blu

It's pumpkin season at spa blu; Get a 50-minute Pumpkin Facial for $89 ($100 value) and recapture that autumn glow or get a 50-minute Himalayan Salt Stone Massage for $98 ($110 value) for the ultimate in relaxation. Add a CBD Enhancement to a massage ($15) to reduce inflammation and discomfort at the site of pain; the treatment includes hemp seed and arnica to calm and nourish the skin. Offers are valid Monday-Thursday in October, one discount per person. Call 888-879-7711 ext 2583 to book an appointment today.

Dining specials

At The Game, enjoy a delicious breakfast Monday through Friday from 8 am - 11 am and try the October waffle -- the Churro Waffle -- a fluffy Belgian waffle made with cinnamon sugar batter and topped with cream cheese frosting. Visit www.bluechipcasino.com to view the entire menu. Also at The Game, try the Burger of the Month - the Cheese Curd Burger - an Angus beef patty topped with batter-fried bacon, cheese curds, cheddar cheese and jalapeno aioli and served on a brioche bun for $13.50. Enjoy it with the October Beer of the Month, Yuengling Golden Pilsner.

At Options Buffet, don't miss the Grillin' Fresh Special on Thursdays, featuring fresh grilled steaks, chops, fillets and more with all of the sides, for $24.99 plus tax.

New at Options on Friday, it's the NY Strip Roast and Shrimp Special, featuring a generous portion of New York strip loin roast carved to your liking with all you can eat succulent shrimp from 3 pm to 9 pm for $26.99 plus tax.

On Saturdays, enjoy the Blue Chip Brunch from 8 am to 2 pm for $18.99 plus tax for omelets and waffles made to order, fried chicken, NY steaks, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, carving stations, egg rolls and more and the Prime Rib Special from 3 pm to 10 pm for $26.99 plus tax or add one pound of crab legs for $9.99.

On Sundays, don't miss Sunday Side Up from 8 am to 2 pm for $18.99 plus tax for a wide range of breakfast and lunch favorites such as steak and eggs and a made-to-order yogurt parfait station. Also new at Options on Sundays is the Oktoberfest brunch with hearty favorites for $26.99 plus tax.

New Member Signup

Sign up for a new B Connected Membership in October and earn B Connected Points on the day of sign up. Earn 100 tier credits on your B Connected Card and receive $5 in B Connected Points; earn 200 tier credits and receive a total of $15 in B Connected Points; and earn 400 tier credits and receive a total of $40 in B Connected Points. Check the B Connected Club for details and restrictions or visit www.BConnectedOnline.com.

Gaming Excitement

Win up to $120,000 in cash with Progressive Payout, with a guaranteed $120,000 cash winner in its final month. Drawings will be held at 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday, October 26.

Poker

Poker tournaments will be held every day in October.

On Sundays, tournament starts at 12:15 pm; registration begins at 10 am with an $80 buy-in and an unlimited $80 re-entry fee.

On the 1st and 3rd Mondays, the Deepstack tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $150 buy-in and an unlimited $150 re-entry fee.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $40 entry fee and an unlimited $40 re-entry fee.

On Wednesdays, tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $60 buy-in and an unlimited $60 re-entry fee.

On Saturdays, the tournament starts at 12:15 pm; registration begins at 10 am with an $80 buy-in and an unlimited $80 re-entry fee.

For all poker tournaments, Blue Chip Casino No-Limit Texas Hold'em rules apply. All players must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID. Tournament players must be B Connected members; guests can sign up free at the B Connected Club.

For additional details on Blue Chip's October entertainment, events and special offers, visit www.bluechipcasino.com or call 888-879-7711.

