The Modern Gentlemen, Dean & Friends, TJ Tyler Show and 'The Fab: Beatles 1' Perform at Suncoast in April

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring top performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in April, including The Modern Gentlemen, Dean & Friends, TJ Tyler Show and 'The Fab: Beatles 1.' Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

The Modern Gentlemen

Saturday, April 13

The Modern Gentlemen were first brought together as a quartet by legendary vocalist Frankie Valli, singing alongside Valli for more than a decade. Through the years, the four singers fine turned their signature sound, complimenting Frank Sinatra's best hits by blending classic sounds with today's modern style. The Modern Gentlemen became known for their new take on popular pop, rock, jazz and doo-wop hits, taking their performances around the world with shows in the U.K., Asia, Canada, Australia and more.

Throughout the group's career, The Modern Gentlemen have shared the stage with iconic acts, including The Beach Boys, The Manhattan Transfer and more. They have also performed on Broadway, as well as presidents of the United States, and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge at the esteemed Arts Club in London.

The group's current lineup features Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $24.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Dean & Friends

Sunday, April 14

Tom Stevens is best-known as a world-renowned impersonator, comedian and esteemed member of the comedic 'The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show.' Since his first appearance at the Dean Martin Festival in 1998, Stevens has earned his title as one of the best Dean Martin tribute artists and has been recognized by Dean Martin's daughter for his talents.

Stevens has amazed audiences with his memorable tributes to dozens of celebrities, including Tony Bennet, Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Wayne Newton, Elvis Presley, Robert DeNiro, Bill Clinton, Jerry Lewis and many more.

Showtime is 3 p.m. Tickets start at $14.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

TJ Tyler Show

Saturday, April 20

Celebrated Las Vegas entertainer TJ Tyler will bring party classics from the '50s, '60s and '70s to the Suncoast Showroom stage, as well as modern hits from all musical styles. Tyler will also perform his impressive tribute to the legendary singer, actor and producer Frank Sinatra.

Audiences will enjoy Tyler's interactive show that will have them singing and dancing the night away.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.25 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Show attendees will also have the option to purchase a dinner and show package, featuring a three-course menu at the highly-acclaimed Italian restaurant, Salvatore's, and a ticket to the TJ Tyler Show.

The Fab: Beatles 1

Saturday, April 27

The Fab has impressed fans with their exceptional renditions of The Beatles' songs, style and look, taking audiences on a musical journey through every era of the Beatles' music. The highly-acclaimed tribute group is best-known for being part of the Albumpalooza Concert Series where they perform classic Beatles albums from beginning to end.

The show will feature recreations of The Beatle's chart-topping hits, including 'Yesterday,' 'Hey Jude,' 'Can't Buy Me Love,' 'A Day in the Life,' 'Twist and Shout,' 'Here Comes the Sun' and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Line Dancing

Throughout the month of April, country fans can grab a partner and enjoy free line dancing classes inside the Suncoast Showroom. Schedule is subject to change.

Mondays in April Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays in April Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursdays in April Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, April 10 and 24 Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, April 3 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in April from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, April 5 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, April 12 Rockin' Rebels 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19 The Kenny Dee Band 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, April 26 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, April 6 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. The April entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

April 4, 11, 18 and 25 David K Butler 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 5, 12, 19 and 26 Pat Genovese 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

April 6, 13, 20 and 27 Zac Winningham 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

About Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Located at the corner of Alta Drive and South Rampart Boulevard, Suncoast Hotel and Casino features eleven restaurants, a 16-screen movie theater, a 600-seat bingo room, a 500-seat state-of-the-art showroom and an 80,000-square-foot casino. For further information, visit www.suncoastcasino.com , on Facebook, and Twitter. Suncoast Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.