'Britain's Finest - Tribute to The Beatles,' 'One More Night: The Phil Collins Experience' and 'Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire' Come to Suncoast in October

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring celebrated tribute acts to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in October, including 'Britain's Finest - Tribute to The Beatles,''One More Night: The Phil Collins Experience' and 'Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire.' Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Britain's Finest - Tribute to The Beatles

Saturday, October 13

The Beatles tribute band Britain's Finest brings Beatlemania to Suncoast Showroom as they perform the legendary rock group's classic hits. With their authentic note-for-note renditions of The Beatles' music, Britain's Finest has won over fans with their precise replications of hits like 'Twist and Shout,' 'Hey Jude,' 'I Want to Hold Your Hand,' 'A Day in the Life' and 'Yesterday.'

The tribute group's show captures the spontaneity, charm, wit and style of The Beatles, bringing back the iconic, high-energy concert experiences The Beatles were known for throughout the 1960s. Audiences will also enjoy Britain's Finest off-the-cuff humor and cheeky banter, taking place between songs on stage.

The tribute band's lineup includes Benny Chadwick as Paul McCartney, Ruben Amaya as John Lennon, Robert Bielma as George Harrison and Luis Renteria as Ringo Starr.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

One More Night: The Phil Collins Experience

Saturday, October 20

Celebrating the music of the legendary Grammy Award-winning artist Phil Collins, 'One More Night: The Phil Collins Experience' will bring full Collins concert experience, featuring exceptional renditions of Collins' vocals in both his renowned solo hits and songs he performed as part of the English rock band Genesis like 'Invisible Touch.'

The concert will also include performances of Collins' top solo hits like the No. 1 singles 'One More Night,' 'Groovy Kind of Love,' 'Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),' 'Separate Lives' and 'Another Day in Paradise.'

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday, October 27

Highly-acclaimed tribute band Serpentine Fire will bring exceptional renditions of the signature style and sound of the famous R&B, soul and funk group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Serpentine Fire will perform Earth, Wind & Fire's classic hits, including 'September,' 'After the Love is Gone,' 'Let's Groove,' 'Reasons.'

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Line Dancing

Throughout the month of October, country fans can grab a partner and enjoy free line dancing classes inside the Suncoast Showroom. Schedule is subject to change.

Mondays in October Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays in October Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, October 3, 17 and 31 Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, October 10 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, October 24 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in October from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, October 5 Sock Hop 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 12 Sock Hop 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 19 Sock Hop 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 26 Sock Hop 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. The October entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

October 4 and 27 Cory Young 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

October 5 and 20 Zac Winningham 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

October 6, 11 and 25 Rick Duarte 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

October 12 and 19 Pat Genovese 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

October 13 and 26 Shaun South 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

October 18 David Butler 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

About Suncoast Hotel and Casino

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.