BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
News 
News

"Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal" comes to Mississippi Moon Bar November 17

08/13/2018
DUBUQUE, IOWA-
Las Vegas actor, singer and entertainment legend, Wayne Newton brings his all-new and original production, 'Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal,' to Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Nov. 17.

'Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal,' is a show unlike any he has ever done before, boasting a compilation of all his extraordinary talents.

Newton, who is known as 'Mr. Las Vegas,' sings crowd favorites including the platinum record hit, 'Danke Schoen,' as well as engages with the audience by answering questions, making for a truly extraordinary experience. His vast musical talents are on display as he plays an assortment of the many instruments he has perfected. Voted Nevada Magazine's 'Best Entertainer' eight years in a row, he has performed more than 30,000 shows in Las Vegas. Newton shares the fantastic stories and videos that were impactful and influential on his legendary career of over 50 years.

A Virginia native, Newton has recorded and released 165 albums, which have included such hit singles as 'Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast,' 'Red Roses for a Blue Lady,' and 'Years.' He has performed live in front of more than 40 million people.

One of only two people in Las Vegas history to receive the city's Medal of Honor, Newton has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was the very first star placed on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame. He was also named one of the 'Top Three Entertainers of the Century, in Nevada and Around the World,' along with Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $50, plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale August 18 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, the Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 16:19:04 UTC
