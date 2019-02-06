'David Victor Formerly of Boston,' 'December '63: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons,' '4NR - Tribute to Foreigner' and The Osmond Brothers Perform at Suncoast in March

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring highly-acclaimed performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in March, including 'David Victor Formerly of Boston,' 'December 63: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons,' '4NR - Tribute to Foreigner' and The Osmond Brothers. Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

David Victor Formerly of Boston

Saturday, March 9

David Victor Formerly of Boston will bring rock bands Boston and Styx's greatest hits to the stage for a thrilling evening of live rock 'n' roll hits. The show will feature performances by David Victor, the former vocalist and guitarist for the multi-Platinum-selling rock band Boston, who provided the lead vocals in the No. 1 single 'Heaven on Earth.' Audiences will enjoy recreations of Boston hits like 'More Than a Feeling' and 'Amanda,' as well as Styx hits like 'Come Sail Away' and 'Crystal Ball.'

The group's line-up features some of Los Angeles' top rock talent, including Drummer and Vocalist Glenn Jost, covering the powerful and distinctive vocals of Styx's Dennis DeYoung, as well as Lead Guitarist Roby Duron, Bassist Manny Aguirre and Keyboardist Victor Bender.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

December '63: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Saturday, March 16

Tribute band December '63 will bring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to life in its one-of-a-kind concert experience, featuring performances of the classic No. 1 hits 'December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),' 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' 'Walk Like a Man' and more, as well as the best-loved songs from the Broadway musical, 'The Jersey Boys.'

The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute concert will have audiences reaching for the high notes as the band takes them on a musical journey with stops at every phase of the iconic group's career.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.95 plus taxes and fees.

4NR - Tribute to Foreigner

Saturday, March 23

Comprised of experienced, world-class touring and recording session musicians from Los Angeles, Boston, New York and the U.K., the band 4NR formed in 2012, paying tribute to the legendary classic rock band Foreigner. 4NR's excellent ability to reproduce Foreigner's timeless rock hits like 'I Want to Know What Love Is,' 'Waiting For a Girl Like You,' 'Hot Blooded' and 'Urgent' has impressed fans from across the world, bringing them the ultimate Foreigner tribute experience.

The tribute band's members include Kyle Frost on lead vocals, Patrick McGrath on guitar, keyboard and vocals, Andy Gustafson on bass and vocals, Andy Qunta on keyboard, guitar and vocals and Bob Duda on drums and vocals.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.95 plus taxes and fees.

The Osmond Brothers Reunion

Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30

Having thrilled millions of fans with their signature brand of entertainment, the legendary Osmond brothers have mastered a range of musical styles, including barbershop, pop, rock, country and gospel. Throughout the group's decades-long career, the Osmond Brothers have released 27 gold records, have earned numerous awards, including a Country Music Association Award, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Audiences will enjoy The Osmond Brothers' concert reunion, featuring performances by Merrill, Jay and Jimmy Osmond singing the classic hits 'One Bad Apple,' 'Yo-Yo,' 'Down by the Lazy River,' 'Love Me for a Reason, ' 'Crazy Horses' and more.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95 plus taxes and fees.

Line Dancing

Throughout the month of March, country fans can grab a partner and enjoy free line dancing classes inside the Suncoast Showroom. Schedule is subject to change.

Mondays in March Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays in March Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursdays in March Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, March 13 and 27 Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, March 6 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in March from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, March 1 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, March 8 Rockin' Rebels 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, March 15 The Kenny Dee Band 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, March 22 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, March 2 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. The March entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays in March Pat Genovese 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

March 2 Cory Young 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

March 7, 14 and 21 David K Butler 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 9, 16, 23 and 30 Zac W 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

March 28 Cory Young 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

