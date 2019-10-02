'Frankie Scinta: The Showman,' Mick Adams & The Stones, 'The Everly Set - Tribute to the Everly Brothers' and Sons of Soul Legends Perform at Suncoast Showroom in November

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring celebrated performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in November, including 'Frankie Scinta: The Showman,' Rolling Stones tribute Mick Adams & The Stones, 'The Everly Set - Tribute to the Everly Brothers' and Sons of Soul Legends. Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

Frankie Scinta: The Showman

Saturday, November 9

Highly-acclaimed singer Frankie Scinta started his musical career as a child prodigy appearing on national television. He is best-known for his show, 'The Scintas,' that he starred in for more than four decades. Scinta has also been a headlining act in Las Vegas for nearly 20 years.

Scinta is also known for his ability to play every string and percussion instrument. He also performs spot-on impressions of iconic entertainers, including George Burns, Dean Martin, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Bruno Mars and more.

Audiences will enjoy a musical and comedic journey of some of the greatest moments in entertainment history as Scinta brings his talents to the stage alongside drummer and comedian Peter O'Donnell.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

Mick Adams & The Stones

Saturday, November 16

Recognized as one of the top 10 tribute bands in the world by Backstage Magazine, Mick Adams & The Stones has impressed fans from across the globe with their authentic recreations of The Rolling Stones' legendary rock music. The tribute band will bring a high-energy performance, featuring Rolling Stones costumes, full choreography and a multi-media show.

The band will also emulate the vocal and musical talents of the original band, performing their best-known hits like 'Miss You,' 'Angie,' '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,' 'Ruby Tuesday' and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

The Everly Set - Tribute to the Everly Brothers

Saturday, November 23

The Everly brothers Phil and Don rose to fame in 1957 with the release of their mega-hits 'Bye Bye Love' and 'Wake Up Little Susie,' showcasing their signature harmony that would later influence legendary bands like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, the Bee Gees and the Eagles. Six decades later, the two highly-acclaimed singer-songwriters have joined forces with award-winning songwriter Sean Altman and winner of the Songwriter's Hall of Fame's Holly Prize Jack Skuller, to form The Everly Set.

Audiences will enjoy The Everly Set's performances of the Everly Brothers' classic hits, including 'Cathy's Clown,' 'All I Have to Do Is Dream,' 'When Will I Be Loved,' 'Crying in the Rain,' 'Love Hurts,' 'Bird Dog,' 'Claudette,' 'Let It Be Me' and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

Sons of Soul Legends

Saturday, November 30

Bruce Williamson Jr.

Bruce Williamson Jr. is the former lead singer of the five-time Grammy Award-winning supergroup, The Temptations. Williamson is now a member of the high-powered vocal trio, Sons of Soul. As a member of Sons of Soul, Williamson is a featured performer for several Las Vegas entertainment venues, including The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Gemini Burke

Gemini Burke is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Solomon Burke, a legendary soul singer best-known as one of the original 'Motown Philly Fathers of Soul Music.' Gemini Burke is a current member of the Sons of Soul Legends and a United States Marine Corps veteran.

TJ Hooker-Taylor

TJ Hooker-Taylor comes from a musical family with his mother being Mary Ann Hooker and his father being the late, great Johnnie Taylor. At the age of 10, he joined his first musical group, The Young Golden Voices. Hooker-Taylor went on to release independent albums that featured the iconic Johnnie Taylor sound. His album, 'The Total Package,' features the hit song 'Player Haters.'

Joe Tex II

Joseph Arrington, also known as Joe Tex II, was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is the son of the late soul singer and recording artist, Joe Tex. The rhythm and blues artist shows his love and admiration for this father by carrying on his musical legacy, singing and remaking some of his greatest hits. In 2001 Joe Tex II moved to Houston, Texas where he started his record label, Legacy Records. He is currently working on his 'The Legacy Continues Tour' and is performing with The Sons of Soul Legends.

Lou Rawls Jr.

Lou Rawls Jr. is the son of soul music pioneer, Lou Rawls. Rawls Jr. wrote the script, 'Through the Eyes of a Son,' that chronicled the life of Lou Rawls, Sr. as well as their shared trials and tribulations. Rawls was also featured in the documentary, 'Real Bloodlines,' in 2017 and continues to oversee the Louis Rawls Foundation, an organization honoring the memory and work of Rev. Louis Rawls, Rawls Jr.'s grandfather.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 plus taxes and fees.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, November 6 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, November 2 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in November from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, November 1 '60s Sensation 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, November 8 Sixties Mania 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, November 15 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, November 22 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, November 29 '60s Sensation 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Line Dancing

Throughout the month of November, country fans can grab a partner and enjoy free line dancing classes inside the Suncoast Showroom. Schedule is subject to change.

Mondays in November Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays in November Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. For the November entertainment lineup, please visit www.suncoastcasino.com/dine/casual-dining/90-Ninety.

