BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND

BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND (BYD.UN)
News

Boyd Group Income Fund : to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Boyd Group Income Fund (OTC PINK: BFGIF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4B14F8304D316.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 843 M
EBIT 2018 133 M
Net income 2018 80,7 M
Debt 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 29,74
P/E ratio 2019 25,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 2 347 M
Chart BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Boyd Group Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 123  CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brock Bulbuck Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Timothy ODay President, Chief Operating Officer & Trustee
Allan F. Davis Independent Chairman
Narenara M. Pathipati CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gene D. Dunn Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND19.09%1 792
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)17.07%19 197
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL6.65%7 180
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC17.20%6 349
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC27.79%5 705
H&R BLOCK-2.25%5 281
