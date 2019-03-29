Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/29 07:42:17 am
557.7 GBp   +1.29%
07:25aBP : CEO Dudley's 2018 pay slips to $14.7 million
RE
07:17aBP : Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018
PU
07:12aBP : files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
BP : Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018

03/29/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Growing the business and advancing the energy transition

BPAnnual Report and Form 20-F 2018

Advancing energy to improve people's lives

Contents

Strategic report

Overview

2BP at a glance

4How we run our business

6Chairman's letter

8Group chief executive's letter

9The changing energy mix

Strategy

Helge Lund succeededCarl-HenricSvanberg as chairman. Helge joined the board in July and took the chair on

1 January 2019.

See page 6.

Financial statements

113Consolidated financial statements of the BP group

134Notes on financial statements

210Supplementary information on oil and natural gas (unaudited)

238Parent company financial statements of BP p.l.c.

10Our strategy

12BP investor proposition

14Major projectstart-ups

Performance

16Measuring our progress

18Global energy markets

19Group performance

22Upstream

28Downstream

34Rosneft

37Other businesses and corporate 38 Alternative energy

40Innovation in BP

43Sustainability

43 Safety and security

45 Climate change

48 Managing our impacts

49 Value to society

49 Human rights

50 Ethical conduct

51 Our people

Corporate governance

58Board of directors

63Executive team

68Introduction from the chairman

70Board activity in 2018

74Shareholder engagement

74International advisory board

75Audit committee

81Safety, ethics and environment assurance committee

83Remuneration committee

84Geopolitical committee

85Chairman's committee

86Nomination and governance committee

87Directors' remuneration report

110Directors' statements

Additional disclosures

273Contents

Including information on liquidity and capital resources, oil and gas disclosures, upstream regional analysis and legal proceedings.

Shareholder information

305Contents

Including information on dividends, our annual general meeting

and share prices.

315Glossary

320Non-GAAPmeasures reconciliations

323Signatures

324Cross-referenceto Form 20-F

325Information about this report

53How we manage risk

55Risk factors

Glossary

Words and terms with this symbol are defined in the glossary on page 315.

Cautionary statement

This document should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement on page 303.

What we do

We provide customers with fuel for transport, energy for heat and light, power for industry, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items such as paints, clothes and packaging.

Find out more about our activities on page 4.

Our people and our values

The BP values express who we are

and what we stand for. They capture the individual and collective behaviours we expect from everyone who works for us.

Our people help build enduring relationships based on mutual trust with governments, customers, partners, suppliers and communities.

Read more about our people on page 51 or visit bp.com/values.

Safety

Respect

Excellence

Courage

One team

Informing our thinking

Global prosperity is shaping economic and energy trends.

By 2040:

GDP doubling

>2.5 billion people

lifted from low incomes

See how we consider a range of scenarios on page 9.

Our strategy

Our four strategic priorities are designed to allow us to be competitive at a time when prices, policy, technology and customer preferences are evolving rapidly.

Find out more on page 10.

Our performance in 2018

See how our businesses have performed and how we are reducing our emissions, improving our products and creating low carbon businesses.

Find out more on pages 16 to 56.

BP at a glance

We are a global energy business with wide reach across the world's energy system. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

Data as at or for the year ended 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated.

Scale

73,000

78

employees

countries

18,700

63,000

retail sites

square kilometres of

new exploration

access

19,945

million barrels of oil equivalent - proved hydrocarbon reservesa

aOn a combined basis of subsidiariesand equity- accounted entities.

BP in action

Highlights of some of our activities in 2018.

Completed a significant

Acquired Chargemaster,

Purchased a 16.5% interest

turnaround at our largest

operator of the UK's

in the UK's Clair field from

refinery, Whiting in

largest electric vehicle

ConocoPhillips - increasing

the US.

charging network.

our share to 45.1%.

Opened more than

220 REWE to Go®

convenience retail

sites in Germany.

Acquired a portfolio of unconventional assets from BHP in some of the best basins across Texas and Louisiana.

Opened our 440th BP-branded retail site in Mexico.

Formed a strategic alliance with Petrobras to explore joint projects in upstream, downstream, trading and low carbon. And accessed new acreage in the Santos basin, offshore Brazil, making us the second-largest exploration holder in the basin.

Signed a production-sharingagreementwith SOCAR to explore and develop in the North Absheron basin in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea.

Signed an agreement with the governments of Mauritania and Senegal to enable development of the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project.

Gained approval for the Ghazeer project to develop the second phase of the Khazzan field in Oman.

2

Performance

$9.4bn

3.7

profit attributable

million barrels of oil

to BP shareholders

equivalent per day -

hydrocarbon productiona

(2017 $3.4 billion)

KPI

(2017 3.6mmboe/d)

KPI

$12.7bn

100%

underlying replacement

group proved reserves

cost profit

replacement ratio

a

KPI

See key performance

indicators on page 16.

(2017 $6.2 billion)

KPI

(2017 143%)

KPI

16

tier 1 process safety events

(2017 18)

KPI

aOn a combined basis of subsidiariesand equity- accounted entities.

Six major projects started up in 2018

See pages 14 and 15.

- report Strategic overview

Completed a deal to develop resources in the Kharampurskoe and Festivalnoye licence areas in Russia, jointly with Rosneft.

Lightsource BP delivered its first Indian solar project. And BP sanctioned the second phase of the KG D6 development in the 'Satellite cluster' deepwater gas fields in India with Reliance.

Invested in PowerShare - a Chinese company that's connecting EV drivers, charge point operators and power suppliers. And signed

a memorandum of understanding with NIO Capital to explore opportunities in advanced mobility.

Took delivery of British Partner- the first of six state-of-the-art liquefied natural gas ships being constructed in

South Korea.

Fuelled the first non-stop flight from Perth to London with Air BP jet fuel produced at our nearby Kwinana refinery.

More on our renewables activity

Investments in electric vehicle technology on page 42.

Low carbon ambitions on pages 46-48.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 271 B
EBIT 2019 20 251 M
Net income 2019 12 152 M
Debt 2019 42 352 M
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
P/E ratio 2020 11,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,03 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP11.02%145 505
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.40%341 918
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.29%124 620
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.68%100 605
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.37%51 420
PHILLIPS 6611.05%43 522
