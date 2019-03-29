BP : Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018

Growing the business and advancing the energy transition
Advancing energy to improve people's lives
Cautionary statement
This document should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement on page 303.
What we do
We provide customers with fuel for transport, energy for heat and light, power for industry, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items such as paints, clothes and packaging.
Find out more about our activities on page 4.
Our people and our values
The BP values express who we are
and what we stand for. They capture the individual and collective behaviours we expect from everyone who works for us.
Our people help build enduring relationships based on mutual trust with governments, customers, partners, suppliers and communities.
Read more about our people on page 51 or visit bp.com/values.
Safety
Respect
Excellence
Courage
One team
Informing our thinking
Global prosperity is shaping economic and energy trends.
By 2040:
GDP doubling
>2.5 billion people
lifted from low incomes
See how we consider a range of scenarios on page 9.
Our strategy
Our four strategic priorities are designed to allow us to be competitive at a time when prices, policy, technology and customer preferences are evolving rapidly.
Find out more on page 10.
Our performance in 2018
See how our businesses have performed and how we are reducing our emissions, improving our products and creating low carbon businesses.
Find out more on pages 16 to 56.
BP at a glance
We are a global energy business with wide reach across the world's energy system. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.
Data as at or for the year ended 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated.
Scale
73,000
78
employees
countries
18,700
63,000
retail sites
square kilometres of
new exploration
access
19,945
million barrels of oil equivalent - proved hydrocarbon reservesa
aOn a combined basis of subsidiariesand equity- accounted entities.
BP in action
Highlights of some of our activities in 2018.
Completed a significant
Acquired Chargemaster,
Purchased a 16.5% interest
turnaround at our largest
operator of the UK's
in the UK's Clair field from
refinery, Whiting in
largest electric vehicle
ConocoPhillips - increasing
the US.
charging network.
our share to 45.1%.
Opened more than
220 REWE to Go®
convenience retail
sites in Germany.
Acquired a portfolio of unconventional assets from BHP in some of the best basins across Texas and Louisiana.
Opened our 440th BP-branded retail site in Mexico.
Formed a strategic alliance with Petrobras to explore joint projects in upstream, downstream, trading and low carbon. And accessed new acreage in the Santos basin, offshore Brazil, making us the second-largest exploration holder in the basin.
Signed a production-sharingagreementwith SOCAR to explore and develop in the North Absheron basin in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea.
Signed an agreement with the governments of Mauritania and Senegal to enable development of the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project.
Gained approval for the Ghazeer project to develop the second phase of the Khazzan field in Oman.
Performance
$9.4bn
3.7
profit attributable
million barrels of oil
to BP shareholders
equivalent per day -
hydrocarbon productiona
(2017 $3.4 billion)
KPI
(2017 3.6mmboe/d)
KPI
$12.7bn
100%
underlying replacement
group proved reserves
cost profit
replacement ratio
a
KPI
See key performance
indicators on page 16.
(2017 $6.2 billion)
KPI
(2017 143%)
KPI
16
tier 1 process safety events
(2017 18)
KPI
aOn a combined basis of subsidiariesand equity- accounted entities.
Six major projects started up in 2018
See pages 14 and 15.
- report Strategic overview
Completed a deal to develop resources in the Kharampurskoe and Festivalnoye licence areas in Russia, jointly with Rosneft.
Lightsource BP delivered its first Indian solar project. And BP sanctioned the second phase of the KG D6 development in the 'Satellite cluster' deepwater gas fields in India with Reliance.
Invested in PowerShare - a Chinese company that's connecting EV drivers, charge point operators and power suppliers. And signed
a memorandum of understanding with NIO Capital to explore opportunities in advanced mobility.
Took delivery of British Partner- the first of six state-of-the-art liquefied natural gas ships being constructed in
South Korea.
Fuelled the first non-stop flight from Perth to London with Air BP jet fuel produced at our nearby Kwinana refinery.
More on our renewables activity
Investments in electric vehicle technology on page 42.