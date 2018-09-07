BP : EnQuest plans $138 million rights issue to buy all of Magnus oilfield

If successful, the deal would bring 60 million barrels of reserves and $500 million of additional net value to EnQuest's portfolio and up its stakes in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, the Ninian pipeline system and the Northern Leg Gas pipeline, it said.

EnQuest is offering a three-for-seven rights issue at 0.21 pounds ($0.2717) per new ordinary share.

The deal is worth around $300 million with $100 million to be paid cash via the rights issue. EnQuest would pay the remaining sum out of net cash flow from the 75 percent stake.

Based on its initial acquisition of a 25 percent stake last year, EnQuest has the right to buy the stake from BP by Jan. 15 2019 but the deal would be backdated to Jan. 1 2017.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)