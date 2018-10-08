Log in
BP : National Oil Corporation, BP and Eni agree to work to resume exploration in Libya

10/08/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

Eni have existing exploration and production activities and infrastructure adjacent to onshore areas of the EPSA. Transferring the operatorship to Eni creates the opportunity for the resumption of activity following completion of the transaction and relevant regulatory approvals.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla commented: 'This agreement is a clear signal and recognition by the market of the opportunities Libya has to offer and will only serve to strengthen our production outlook. The agreement's social development guarantee is an important sign of our joint commitment to our staff and the communities in which we work. This initiative will hopefully drive further inward investment and facilitate higher production levels.'

Bob Dudley said: 'This is an important step towards returning to our work in Libya. We believe that working closely together with Eni and with Libya will allow us to bring forward restarting exploration in these promising areas.'

Claudio Descalzi said: 'This is an important milestone that will help to unlock Libyan exploration potential by resuming EPSA operations that have remained suspended since 2014. It contributes towards creating an attractive investment environment in the country, aimed at restoring Libya's production levels and reserve base by optimizing the use of existing Libyan infrastructure.'

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 15:02:05 UTC
