BP (BP.)   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/17 10:48:29 am
550.4 GBp   0.00%
BP : Shell targets lower methane emissions from oil and gas operations

09/17/2018 | 10:27am CEST
Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell announced on Monday plans to limit emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, across its oil and gas operations.

Shell aims to maintain methane emissions intensity below 0.2 percent by 2025, it said in a statement, joining British rival BP, which last year set a similar goal.

Methane is released into the atmosphere mostly through leaks in gas infrastructure such as pumps and pipelines.

The gas has a bigger impact than carbon dioxide, even though the oil and gas industry produces less methane and the gas also has a shorter lifetime.

The methane target will be measured against a baseline leak rate, which is currently estimated at range from 0.01 percent to 0.8 percent across the company's oil and gas assets, it said.

The Anglo-Dutch company set out last year an ambitious plan to halve its carbon emissions by 2050, far exceeding rivals. Investors have called on the company to set binding targets to reach those goals.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.00% 550.8 Delayed Quote.5.30%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.41% 27.875 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 303 B
EBIT 2018 20 944 M
Net income 2018 11 144 M
Debt 2018 38 461 M
Yield 2018 5,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,37
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 144 B
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,29 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP5.30%144 058
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.86%351 068
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP10.44%118 624
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES36.13%110 517
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.7.95%62 143
PHILLIPS 6612.31%52 471
