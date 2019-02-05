Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/05 03:02:35 am
541.4 GBp   +4.10%
02:50aBP's 2018 profit doubles as output soars
RE
02:42aBP Swings to 4Q Profit, Beating Analysts' Expectations
DJ
02:19aBP : 4Q18 part 1 of 1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP Swings to 4Q Profit, Beating Analysts' Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:42am EST

By Oliver Griffin

BP swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of 2018, exceeding analysts' expectations following a strong operating performance across all its business segments.

The London-listed oil company posted $2.72 billion in fourth-quarter replacement cost profit--a figure similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report--which compared with a replacement cost loss of $583 million in the year-earlier period.

BP said Tuesday that after stripping out one-off items its underlying replacement cost profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose to $3.48 billion from $2.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

A consensus of 20 brokers supplied by BP had forecast underlying replacement cost profit of $2.63 billion.

Total revenue rose 9.8% to $76.89 billion, while operating cash flow for was $7.1 billion.

BP said payments related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill for the year were $3.2 billion.

During 2018, the company divested a total of $3.5 billion worth of assets. BP said it plans to complete more than $10 billion worth of divestments over the next two years, including plans following its acquisition of assets from BHP Group last year.

BP declared a fourth-quarter dividend of 10.25 cents a share, in line with prior quarters after having hiked its dividend by 2.5% last July, but up from the 10 cents-a-share-dividend in the final quarter of 2017.

The company said it expects underlying production this year to rise above 2018 levels due to new projects. Actual reported production will depend on the exact timing of project start-ups, acquisitions and divestment activities, the company said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROU 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BHP GROUP PLC -0.31% 1715 Delayed Quote.3.84%
BP -0.27% 520.1 Delayed Quote.4.87%
WTI -0.02% 54.71 Delayed Quote.18.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP
02:50aBP's 2018 profit doubles as output soars
RE
02:42aBP Swings to 4Q Profit, Beating Analysts' Expectations
DJ
02:19aBP : 4Q18 part 1 of 1
PU
02/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rides to two month high on oil strength; Ryanai..
RE
02/04British energy bills set to rise as regulator readies price cap hike
RE
02/04AKERBP : Discovery at Froskelår
AQ
02/02BP : SOCAR talks on exploration in investment blocks of Uzbekistan
AQ
02/02BP : Uzbekneftegaz proposes SOCAR and BP joint studies of investment blocks
AQ
02/01BP : backs shareholder initiative on climate plan disclosure
AQ
02/01BP : Rosneft - Zohr Gas Output Exceeds 12 bcm in 2018
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 305 B
EBIT 2018 21 436 M
Net income 2018 11 798 M
Debt 2018 42 458 M
Yield 2018 5,88%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,93 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP4.87%137 867
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.72%321 431
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.48%110 891
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 443
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.12%51 274
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.69%45 230
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.