Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP

(BP.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP : Talk to 'Green New Deal' backers, BP CEO tells oil industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 09:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Group Chief Executive of BP Bob Dudley poses for a photograph at the BP International Headquarters in central London

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The oil industry should engage with proponents of the "Green New Deal," a Democratic initiative seeking to radically reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels, BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said on Tuesday.

Dudley made the rare foray into U.S. politics in a keynote speech at the largest U.S. annual gathering of the oil and natural gas sector in Houston, urging peers to engage with young people or lose the trust of society.

"We need to demonstrate that we share the common goal of a low-carbon future and that we are in action toward it," Dudley said in the speech at the CERAWeek conference by IHS Markit.

Burning of oil and gas accounts for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for climate change, rising sea levels and severe storms.

Energy companies including BP have increased their investments in renewable energies such as solar and wind in recent years as they look for a new business model in a world seeking to reduce carbon emissions.

But U.S. rivals Exxon Mobil and Chevron have made fewer investments in clean energy in recent years, drawing growing pressure from investors and climate activists.

"Our focus has to be on developing an energy system that is cleaner, better and kinder to the planet," Dudley, a U.S. citizen, said.

"But we can only fully play our part if we have the trust of society and the confidence of our shareholders. That means engaging more with the young people who will take to the streets on Friday," he said, referring to scheduled protests in more than 70 countries where kids plan to skip school to demand more action on climate change.

"It means improving the dialogue we have with policymakers around the world, including those behind the Green New Deal," Dudley said.

The "Green New Deal" resolution was introduced earlier this year, seeking to create large, government-led investments in clean energy, infrastructure and social programs.

Republican lawmakers oppose the proposal, saying it is too expensive and would raise taxes and energy costs. Republican President Donald Trump's administration opposes action on climate change and favors boosting U.S. production of oil, gas and coal.

Dudley said demand for oil and gas will remain strong for decades as the world's population grows and economies such as China and India expand.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Ron Bousso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP
09:29pBP : Talk to 'Green New Deal' backers, BP CEO tells oil industry
RE
04:52aMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : BP awards contracts to McDermott, BHGE for Greater Tor..
AQ
03/11Top Oil Executives Call for Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten I..
DJ
03/11BP : U.S. energy exports a lever in trade talks with China - Perry
RE
03/11BP : launches new climate compliant marine fuel for shipping
RE
03/08EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Slide As German Factory Woe Adds To China Tr..
DJ
03/08Norway fund to sell exploration, production firms, keep integrated energy sto..
RE
03/08EUROPE MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls After Slowdown Fears Reignite; GVC Holdings Tu..
DJ
03/08E&P Oil Stocks Fall as Norway Fund to Cease Investment
DJ
03/08BP : European oil stocks fall after Norway vows to drop sector from wealth fund
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 272 B
EBIT 2019 20 340 M
Net income 2019 12 254 M
Debt 2019 42 294 M
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
P/E ratio 2020 10,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,01 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP7.99%142 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.00%337 853
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.31%118 795
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.24%104 550
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.95%52 260
PHILLIPS 6612.21%43 976
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.