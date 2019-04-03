BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas

Introduction

Good morning everyone, it's great to be here.

Thank you Patricia for the introduction.

I'd like to thank the Chinese government for convening this event and bringing the industry together here in Shanghai.

I'd also like to recognize BP's many friends and partners in China, including representatives from CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC.

BP's relationships in this country go back for over 45 years.

One of our proudest moments came a couple of decades ago when we were selected to help build China's first LNG import terminal.

That facility, in Dapeng, was part of China's strategy to increase the share of lower carbon fuels in its energy mix.

From there, the drive for cleaner gas has led to the opening of 21 LNG terminals across the country and demand for LNG continues to rise here and elsewhere.

That growth in LNG is a really important trend for the world.

The planet is not on a sustainable path right now and growing the LNG trade can help to correct that.

On the current path, energy demand globally is set to rise by about a third over the next two decades.

At the same time, greenhouse gas emissions need to fall dramatically.

Major reductions are needed well before 2050 to be in line with the Paris goals, followed by net zero emissions in the second half of the century.

That's the dual challenge - more energy with fewer emissions.

It's the defining challenge for the industry, and if you see the energy world through the prism of the dual challenge - as I do - then you must see gas as vital to the solution.

I'd like to make three points about that, just very briefly.