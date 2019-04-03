BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas

In time, our aim should be for the sustainability of gas to bear comparison with renewables. One way to do that is to minimise methane emissions.
Many of us in the industry are already setting targets to limit those emissions.
A year ago this month we set our BP target of 0.2% and I'm happy to report that we've kept below that level, even as our gas production has grown.
At the time, the head of Princeton University's Carbon Mitigation Initiative said that if the industry as a whole met 0.2%, that would make methane emissions from oil and gas essentially a negligible component of global warming.
But for the world to get to the Paris goal of net zero carbon emissions in the second half of the century, then we need to go beyond minimising emissions and start taking the carbon out of hydrocarbons.
Let me be clear about this.
That doesn't mean taking hydrocarbons out of the fuel mix.
In fact, you can't do that realistically and meet the dual challenge.
What's more, you don't have to.
The International Energy Agency's sustainable scenario has oil and gas combined at nearly 50% of the mix in 2040 - but it's conditional on the deployment of carbon capture use and storage.
Our own BP scenario consistent with Paris has close to a third of that gas being used in conjunction with carbon capture, use and storage or "CCUS" in 2040.
We know CCUS is technologically feasible, but we need to make it commercially viable.
In terms of other solutions, there's likely to be more gas into heavy duty, long-haul transport.
An increasing role for bio- or renewable gas, which is mainly methane from sources like municipal waste or agriculture.
And, as we head towards mid-century and beyond, hydrogen produced from decarbonized gas and from electrolysis, generating zero emissions at the point of use.