BP

(BP.)
03/29 07:43:49 am
557.6 GBp   +1.27%
07:25aBP : CEO Dudley's 2018 pay slips to $14.7 million
RE
07:17aBP : Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018
PU
07:12aBP : files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
BP : files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

0
03/29/2019 | 07:12am EDT

London, 29 March - In accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, BP p.l.c. announces that on March 29, 2019 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission an Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. BP's Annual Report on Form 20-F is available online at BP's website at www.bp.com and also online at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of BP's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting www.bp.com/papercopies, or by contacting our US distribution agent at 1-888-301-2505, or through an email request addressed to bpreports@issuerdirect.com.

BP plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:11:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 271 B
EBIT 2019 20 251 M
Net income 2019 12 152 M
Debt 2019 42 352 M
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
P/E ratio 2020 11,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart BP
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,03 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP11.02%145 505
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.40%341 918
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.29%124 620
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.68%100 605
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.37%51 420
PHILLIPS 6611.05%43 522
