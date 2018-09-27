BP : receives OGA approval to develop Vorlich field in North Sea

Scott Robertson, Central North Sea (CNS) Area Manager at the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), said: 'The OGA has been actively involved throughout the Vorlich project and is pleased to approve this development. The field will make an important contribution to our Maximising Economic Recovery UK (MER UK) priority as a valuable tieback utilising existing infrastructure and by maximising value from the Greater Stella Area hub.'

In April, BP announced its intent to develop Vorlich and Alligin, another project in its subsea tieback programme. Alligin is a two-well development west of Shetland which will be tied back to BP's Glen Lyon floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Alligin (BP 50% operator; Shell 50%) is a 20-million-barrel recoverable oil field in the Greater Schiehallion Area, located approximately 140 kilometres west of Shetland.