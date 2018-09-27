Log in
News Summary

BP : receives OGA approval to develop Vorlich field in North Sea

09/27/2018

Scott Robertson, Central North Sea (CNS) Area Manager at the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), said: 'The OGA has been actively involved throughout the Vorlich project and is pleased to approve this development. The field will make an important contribution to our Maximising Economic Recovery UK (MER UK) priority as a valuable tieback utilising existing infrastructure and by maximising value from the Greater Stella Area hub.'

In April, BP announced its intent to develop Vorlich and Alligin, another project in its subsea tieback programme. Alligin is a two-well development west of Shetland which will be tied back to BP's Glen Lyon floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Alligin (BP 50% operator; Shell 50%) is a 20-million-barrel recoverable oil field in the Greater Schiehallion Area, located approximately 140 kilometres west of Shetland.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:31:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 303 B
EBIT 2018 20 944 M
Net income 2018 11 144 M
Debt 2018 38 425 M
Yield 2018 5,15%
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,30 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP12.11%154 378
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.56%366 225
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP12.23%120 326
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES33.65%107 374
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.75%63 037
PHILLIPS 6612.60%53 334
