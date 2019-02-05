Log in
News Summary

BP results, miners boost Britain's blue-chip bourse

02/05/2019 | 04:08am EST
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - British shares rose to their highest in more than two months on Tuesday after heavyweigth BP reported a doubling of full-year profits for 2018 and miners rallied on higher iron ore prices, feeding into solid mood on global markets.

London's main index was up 0.9 percent by 0902 GMT, holding on to a more than 2-month high it hit last session, and the FTSE 250 bourse was 0.2 percent higher.

Asian markets extended gains on Tuesday as overnight strength on Wall Street and the Federal Reserve's cautious turn supported appetite for riskier assets.

On the main index, oil major BP gained 4.1 percent - on course for its best day since September 2016 - after full-year numbers topped expectations.

Mining stocks hit their highest since late June last year after Brazil ordered top producer Vale to shut its tailings dams following the deadly incident last week, rising concerns about falling output. Singapore iron ore futures were up 3.4 percent overnight.

Online retailer Ocado, among last year's best performing stocks, gave up 3.2 percent as results showed that investment hit earnings while drugmaker Indivior sank 25 percent on news of a loss in its fight against generic competitors in a U.S. court.

Prime Minister Theresa May headed to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, promising to find a solution to the border issue at the centre of her Brexit headaches.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for a "creative" compromise to future Irish border arrangements on Monday and she said in Tokyo that there was "still time" for a solution.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said the EU would not reopen its Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, but that alternatives to the controversial Irish backstop could be worked on after Britain leaves the bloc.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 3.75% 539.5 Delayed Quote.4.87%
INDIVIOR -11.87% 99.63275 Delayed Quote.0.71%
OCADO GROUP PLC -0.32% 990 Delayed Quote.25.65%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 305 B
EBIT 2018 21 436 M
Net income 2018 11 798 M
Debt 2018 42 458 M
Yield 2018 5,88%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,93 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP4.87%137 867
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.72%321 431
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.48%110 891
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 443
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.12%51 274
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.69%45 230
