BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/05 03:06:06 am
539.65 GBp   +3.76%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP's 2018 profit doubles as output soars

02/05/2019 | 02:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: BP's logo is seen on one of its corporate sponsor pavilions in the Olympic park, in Stratfod

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's profit doubled to $12.7 billion (£9.7 billion) in 2018, driven by strong growth in oil and gas output following the acquisition of a large portfolio of U.S. shale assets.

The company's debt rose however, and the pace of its share buyback scheme slowed in the last quarter as it completed the $10.5 billion BHP acquisition.

"We now have a powerful track record of safe and reliable performance, efficient execution and capital discipline. And we’re doing this while growing the business," BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement.

Rivals Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron all reported stronger-than-forecast earnings last week driven by higher production in U.S. shale basins where Oil Majors have invested billions in recent years.

BP, like its competitors, wrapped up 2018 on a strong note despite a sharp drop in crude prices at the end of the year that wiped out most gains made in share prices throughout the year.

Uncertainty over the outlook for oil prices as well as concerns over global economic growth and sino-American trade tensions also continued to weigh on the sector.

After settling the vast majority of payments for the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, totalling nearly $70 billion, BP has more recently focussed on growing production into the next decade, including the BHP deal which is its largest in 30 years.

Fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, reached $3.5 billion, exceeding a company-provided forecast of $2.63 billion.

That compared with a profit of $2.11 billion a year earlier

and $3.84 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

For the year, BP's profit rose to $12.7 billion, double the previous year's $6.17 billion. Analysts expected 2018 profits of $11.88 billion.


(GRAPHIC: BP annual results - https://tmsnrt.rs/2Bl1O05
(GRAPHIC: BP quarterly profits - https://tmsnrt.rs/2HNkHOO

BP's production rose in 2018 to 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day after it completed the acquisition of BHP's onshore U.S. shale portfolio and thanks to the start up of new fields including the 120,000 barrel per day Clair Ridge project in the North Sea.

Excluding its share of production from its 20 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft, BP's production was up 8.2 percent from 2017.

Gearing, the ratio between debt and BP's market value, rose to 30.35 percent at the end of 2018 from 27.4 percent a year earlier. Net debt was $44.1 billion at the end of last year.

Cashflow for 2018 reached $26.1 billion, including a $2.6 billion gain due to inventory sales, compared with $24.1 billion for 2017.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens and Kirsten Donovan)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -0.27% 520.1 Delayed Quote.4.87%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.16% 119.74 Delayed Quote.8.81%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.45% 74.82 Delayed Quote.11.34%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 305 B
EBIT 2018 21 436 M
Net income 2018 11 798 M
Debt 2018 42 458 M
Yield 2018 5,88%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,93 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP4.87%137 867
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.72%321 431
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.48%110 891
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 443
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.12%51 274
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.69%45 230
