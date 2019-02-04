Log in
BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/04 05:35:40 am
524.65 GBp   +0.60%
04:18aFTSE rides to two month high on oil strength; Ryanair slumps
RE
01:01aAKERBP : Discovery at Froskelår
AQ
02/02BP : SOCAR talks on exploration in investment blocks of Uzbekistan
AQ
FTSE rides to two month high on oil strength; Ryanair slumps

02/04/2019 | 04:18am EST
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's blue-chip stocks on Monday rose to their highest in more than two months as gains in oil stocks and consumer staples offset deep losses in miners, while airline Ryanair slumped after a disappointing quarterly report.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at its highest since Dec. 4 at 0910 GMT, extending a five-day winning streak after U.S. Fed's cautious stance last week and consensus-busting U.S. jobs data boosted confidence, and the mid-caps were up 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere, Asian shares hovered near four-month highs after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week and the dollar firmed against the yen following upbeat U.S. employment and manufacturing data.

But trading was muted with Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year.

Oil majors BP and Shell were the top support to the main index with crude prices hitting their highest so far this year on OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's petroleum industry.

Cyclicals, such as miners and banks, led the falls while consumer staples and healthcare stocks such as Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline, considered safe havens in times of economic and geopolitical stress, were in favour.

Those companies, which make their income abroad, were also aided by the weaker sterling.

Miners dipped 1 percent and were on course for their worst one-day fall in ten days as copper prices were marred by concerns over slowing factory activity in the world's biggest industrial metals consumer China.

London-listed shares in Ryanair slumped 4 percent after Europe's biggest budget airline blamed falling fares for its quarterly loss and warned that overcapacity was likely to continue to pressure prices.

The report dragged rival easyJet down 2.9 percent to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

On the midcaps, iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo slid 7 percent after it said its auditors received bank statements from a charity, which was set up mainly to coordinate its corporate social responsibility programme, that contained "as yet unexplained discrepancies".

Ferrexpo was the worst mid-cap faller in early deals and the losses placed it on track for steepest one-day declines since last July.

The Brexit process has slipped into limbo while investors await to see the outcome of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s meetings with European Union counterparts this week.

Highlighting worries about the country's exit from the bloc, carmaker Nissan cancelled plans to build its new X-Trail SUV in Britain and said it would produce it solely in Japan, warning that the uncertainty over Britain's departure was making it harder to plan for the future.

A survey by accountants Deloitte found that major British businesses' appetite to take on financial risk has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a decade due to fears of "the hardest of Brexits" and rising U.S. protectionism.

In single stock moves, supermarket chain Morrisons advanced nearly 2 percent to the top FTSE 100 gainer after Citigroup raised the rating to "neutral".

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 1.30% 527.9 Delayed Quote.5.15%
FERREXPO PLC -7.29% 242.95 Delayed Quote.34.65%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.64% 11.4 End-of-day quote.9.62%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 1.47% 238.65 Delayed Quote.10.13%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 305 B
EBIT 2018 21 486 M
Net income 2018 11 853 M
Debt 2018 42 458 M
Yield 2018 5,84%
P/E ratio 2018 12,15
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,93 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP5.15%138 418
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.34%321 431
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.48%110 891
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 443
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.12%51 274
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.95%45 230
