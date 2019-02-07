French oil major Total's profit jumps on record production

Log in
02/07/2019 | 04:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Striking union workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery of Donges

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy major Total said its net adjusted profit rose 10 percent in the final quarter of 2018, lifting its full year earnings by more than a quarter after record oil and gas production.

Total said on Thursday that output reached an all-time high of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 thanks to the start-ups of various operations and increased production in Australia, Angola, Nigeria and Russia.

It reported a 28 percent rise in full-year profit to $13.6 billion, following on from strong results from other oil majors.

"These excellent results reflect the strong growth of more than 8 percent of the group's hydrocarbons production," Total's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Brokerage Jefferies kept a "buy" rating on Total's shares, saying the company's results had beaten most market forecasts, although the shares slipped on the back of a drop in oil prices on Thursday. [O/R]

On Tuesday, BP reported a doubling of profit, driven by strong growth in oil and gas output following a large U.S. shale acquisition.

Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron also reported stronger-than-forecast earnings, driven by higher production in U.S. shale basins where oil majors have invested billions in recent years.

Total also announced on Thursday a major, new discovery off the coast of South Africa.

Total said its results would enable it to continue its shareholders' return policy announced last year. After increasing dividends by 3.2 percent in 2018, it plans a 3.1 percent rise in 2019.

It will also buy back $1.5 billion of its shares in 2019 after buying back the same amount last year.

Total added it would eliminate its scrip dividend scheme from June 2019.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)

By Bate Felix
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.29% 555.2 Delayed Quote.11.70%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.50% 118.88 Delayed Quote.9.83%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.44% 75.26 Delayed Quote.10.85%
TOTAL -0.65% 48.42 Real-time Quote.5.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 289 B
EBIT 2019 20 692 M
Net income 2019 12 468 M
Debt 2019 40 531 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
P/E ratio 2020 11,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 145 B
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP11.70%145 270
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.37%320 033
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.19%114 385
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 681
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.08%52 345
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.32%46 412
