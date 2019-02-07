French oil major Total's profit jumps on record production

Total said on Thursday that output reached an all-time high of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 thanks to the start-ups of various operations and increased production in Australia, Angola, Nigeria and Russia.

It reported a 28 percent rise in full-year profit to $13.6 billion, following on from strong results from other oil majors.

"These excellent results reflect the strong growth of more than 8 percent of the group's hydrocarbons production," Total's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Brokerage Jefferies kept a "buy" rating on Total's shares, saying the company's results had beaten most market forecasts, although the shares slipped on the back of a drop in oil prices on Thursday. [O/R]

On Tuesday, BP reported a doubling of profit, driven by strong growth in oil and gas output following a large U.S. shale acquisition.

Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron also reported stronger-than-forecast earnings, driven by higher production in U.S. shale basins where oil majors have invested billions in recent years.

Total also announced on Thursday a major, new discovery off the coast of South Africa.

Total said its results would enable it to continue its shareholders' return policy announced last year. After increasing dividends by 3.2 percent in 2018, it plans a 3.1 percent rise in 2019.

It will also buy back $1.5 billion of its shares in 2019 after buying back the same amount last year.

Total added it would eliminate its scrip dividend scheme from June 2019.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)

By Bate Felix