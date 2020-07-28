BP Castrol K K : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

Document and entity information
Dec 2020
Jun 2020
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
第２四半期決算短信
Document name
〔日本基準〕(非連
結)
Filing date
2020-07-28
Company name
BP Castrol K.K.
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
true
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
50150
URL
http://www.bpcastrol.
com
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
|
2020-12-31
|
Quarterly period
2
|
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
小石孝之
Inquiries
Title
取締役財務経理部長
Name
渡辺克己
Tel
03-5719-7875
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
2020-08-11
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2020-09-01
Supplemental material of quarterly results
-
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of quarterly results
-
Target for briefing of quarterly results
-
Note to fraction processing method
(百万円未満切捨て)
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2020
Jun 2019
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Operating results
Income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
4,904
|
6,030
% change
-18.7
|
2.8
Operating profit
Operating profit
905
|
1,170
% change
-22.6
|
-1.2
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
932
|
1,183
|
|
-0.9
Profit
Profit
632
|
796
% change
-20.6
|
0.7
Other operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
27.54
|
34.68
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2020
Dec 2019
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Financial positions
Total assets
12,655
|
13,875
Net assets
10,730
|
11,025
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
84.8
|
79.5
Note to financial positions
Owner'sequity
10,730
|
11,025
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2020
Dec 2019
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
-
|
-
Second quarter
30.00
|
35.00
Third quarter
|
|
|
-
-
|
|
-
Year end
Result
Forecast
33.00
|
-
-
Result
75.00
Forecast
63.00
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2020
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
３．2020年12月期の
業績予想（2020年１
Title for forecasts月１日～ 年 月 2020 12
31日）
Preamble to forecasts
2020年12月期の業績
予想につきましては、 2020年7月22日に開 示致しました「業績 予想の修正に関する お知らせ」に記載の 通り、新型コロナウイ ルス感染症の感染拡 大の影響により業績 予想の合理的な算出
Preamble to forecastsが困難な状況にある ため、2020年2月10日 に公表いたしました 通期業績予想を一旦 取り下げ、「未定」と することといたしま した。今後、合理的な 見積もりが可能と なった時点で速やか にお知らせいたしま す。
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Jun 2020
true
（注）詳細は、添付資 料６ページ「２．四 半期財務諸表及び主 な注記（３）四半期 財務諸表に関する注 記事項（四半期財務 諸表の作成に特有の 会計処理の適用）」 をご覧ください。
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Jun 2020
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
|
-
|
standard
|
|
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
|
-
|
revisions of accounting standard
|
|
|
|
Changes in accounting estimates
|
-
|
Retrospective restatement
|
-
|
|
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
|
retrospective restatement
|
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
-
|
retrospective restatement
|
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
|
Jun 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
22,975,189
|
22,975,189
|
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
17,450
|
17,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
22,957,739
|
|
22,957,802
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
BP Castrol KK published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:20 UTC