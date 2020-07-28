Log in
BP Castrol K.K.    5015   JP3836500003

BP CASTROL K.K.

(5015)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/27
1153 JPY   +2.67%
02:06aBP CASTROL K K : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020
PU
06/29BP CASTROL K.K. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019BP CASTROL KK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
BP Castrol K K : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

07/28/2020

Document and entity information

Dec 2020

Jun 2020

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

第２四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕(非連

)

Filing date

2020-07-28

Company name

BP Castrol K.K.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

50150

URL

http://www.bpcastrol.

com

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2020-12-31

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

小石孝之

Inquiries

Title

取締役財務経理部長

Name

渡辺克己

Tel

03-5719-7875

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2020-08-11

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2020-09-01

Supplemental material of quarterly results

-

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

-

Target for briefing of quarterly results

-

Note to fraction processing method

(百万円未満切捨て)

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2020

Jun 2019

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

4,904

6,030

% change

-18.7

2.8

Operating profit

Operating profit

905

1,170

% change

-22.6

-1.2

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

932

1,183

% change

-21.1

-0.9

Profit

Profit

632

796

% change

-20.6

0.7

Other operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

27.54

34.68

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets

12,655

13,875

Net assets

10,730

11,025

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

84.8

79.5

Note to financial positions

Owner'sequity

10,730

11,025

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2020

Dec 2019

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

30.00

35.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

40.00

Forecast

33.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

75.00

Forecast

63.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2020

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．202012月期の

業績予想（2020年１

Title for forecasts月１日～ 年 月 2020 12

31日）

Preamble to forecasts

202012月期の業績

予想につきましては、 2020722日に開 示致しました「業績 予想の修正に関する お知らせ」に記載の 通り、新型コロナウイ ルス感染症の感染拡 大の影響により業績 予想の合理的な算出

Preamble to forecastsが困難な状況にある ため、2020210日 に公表いたしました 通期業績予想を一旦 取り下げ、「未定」と することといたしま した。今後、合理的な 見積もりが可能と なった時点で速やか にお知らせいたしま す。

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Jun 2020

true

（注）詳細は、添付資 料６ページ「２．四 半期財務諸表及び主 な注記（３）四半期 財務諸表に関する注 記事項（四半期財務 諸表の作成に特有の 会計処理の適用）」 をご覧ください。

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Jun 2020

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

-

retrospective restatement

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

22,975,189

22,975,189

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

17,450

17,450

Average number of shares

22,957,739

22,957,802

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

BP Castrol KK published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:20 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Koishi President & Representative Director
Charles Postles Chairman
Katsumi Watanabe Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yasuko Nagahama Director, Manager-Personnel & General Affairs
Kuniaki Tomatsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP CASTROL K.K.-23.94%252
CHEVRON CORPORATION-24.45%168 271
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-33.65%6 524
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-23.86%6 499
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-26.81%4 635
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-47.45%4 340
