BP : Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, 2018, BP Capital Markets America Inc. (the "Issuer") issued twelve series of notes (the "Notes") identified below. The Issuer has determined that the Notes are "traded on an established securities market" within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9). With respect to debt instruments "traded on an established securities market", the issue price will equal the fair market value of the debt instruments on the issue date for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Issuer has determined the issue price of the Notes (expressed as a percentage of par) to be stated below, and each such issue price has been determined by the Issuer to be equal to the mid line price on December 14, 2018 of the Notes. The issuer has elected to calculate the issue price of the Notes by excluding the pre-issuance accrued interest thereon, and accordingly the issue prices listed below are exclusive of pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes.

Title of Series of Notes

CUSIP / ISIN

Numbers

Fair Market Value / Issue

Price 3.588% Guaranteed Notes due 2027

10373QAZ3 / US10373QAZ37

97.935 3.017% Guaranteed Notes due 2027

10373QAV2 / US10373QAV23

94.278 3.119% Guaranteed Notes due 2026

10373QAT7 / US10373QAT76

95.741 3.224% Guaranteed Notes due 2024

10373QAY6 / US10373QAY61

98.067 3.216% Guaranteed Notes due 2023

10373QAW0 / US10373QAW06

98.310 2.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023

10373QAL4 / US10373QAL41

96.839

Title of Series of Notes

CUSIP / ISIN

Numbers

Fair Market Value / Issue Price 2.520% Guaranteed Notes due 2022

10373QBA7 / US10373QBA76

96.498 3.245% Guaranteed Notes due 2022

10373QAJ9 / US10373QAJ94

99.331 2.112% Guaranteed Notes due 2021

10373QAU4 / US10373QAU40

96.502 4.742% Guaranteed Notes due 2021

10373QAG5 / US10373QAG55

102.779 4.50% Guaranteed Notes due 2020

10373QAF7 / US10373QAF72

101.893 Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes due 2022

10373QBD1 / US10373QBD16

99.798

Investors are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding their particular consequences relating to the Notes.

