BP : Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, 2018, BP Capital Markets America Inc. (the "Issuer") issued twelve series of notes (the "Notes") identified below. The Issuer has determined that the Notes are "traded on an established securities market" within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9). With respect to debt instruments "traded on an established securities market", the issue price will equal the fair market value of the debt instruments on the issue date for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Issuer has determined the issue price of the Notes (expressed as a percentage of par) to be stated below, and each such issue price has been determined by the Issuer to be equal to the mid line price on December 14, 2018 of the Notes. The issuer has elected to calculate the issue price of the Notes by excluding the pre-issuance accrued interest thereon, and accordingly the issue prices listed below are exclusive of pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes.
Title of Series of Notes
CUSIP / ISIN
Numbers
Fair Market Value / Issue
Price
3.588% Guaranteed Notes due 2027
10373QAZ3 / US10373QAZ37
97.935
3.017% Guaranteed Notes due 2027
10373QAV2 / US10373QAV23
94.278
3.119% Guaranteed Notes due 2026
10373QAT7 / US10373QAT76
95.741
3.224% Guaranteed Notes due 2024
10373QAY6 / US10373QAY61
98.067
3.216% Guaranteed Notes due 2023
10373QAW0 / US10373QAW06
98.310
2.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023
10373QAL4 / US10373QAL41
96.839
2.520% Guaranteed Notes due 2022
10373QBA7 / US10373QBA76
96.498
3.245% Guaranteed Notes due 2022
10373QAJ9 / US10373QAJ94
99.331
2.112% Guaranteed Notes due 2021
10373QAU4 / US10373QAU40
96.502
4.742% Guaranteed Notes due 2021
10373QAG5 / US10373QAG55
102.779
4.50% Guaranteed Notes due 2020
10373QAF7 / US10373QAF72
101.893
Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes due 2022
10373QBD1 / US10373QBD16
99.798
Investors are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding their particular consequences relating to the Notes.
