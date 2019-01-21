BP : Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

Log in
01/21/2019 | 02:02pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, 2018, BP Capital Markets America Inc. (the "Issuer") issued twelve series of notes (the "Notes") identified below. The Issuer has determined that the Notes are "traded on an established securities market" within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9). With respect to debt instruments "traded on an established securities market", the issue price will equal the fair market value of the debt instruments on the issue date for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Issuer has determined the issue price of the Notes (expressed as a percentage of par) to be stated below, and each such issue price has been determined by the Issuer to be equal to the mid line price on December 14, 2018 of the Notes. The issuer has elected to calculate the issue price of the Notes by excluding the pre-issuance accrued interest thereon, and accordingly the issue prices listed below are exclusive of pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes.

Title of Series of Notes 


CUSIP / ISIN
Numbers


Fair Market Value / Issue
Price

3.588% Guaranteed Notes due 2027


10373QAZ3 / US10373QAZ37


97.935

3.017% Guaranteed Notes due 2027


10373QAV2 / US10373QAV23


94.278

3.119% Guaranteed Notes due 2026


10373QAT7 / US10373QAT76


95.741

3.224% Guaranteed Notes due 2024


10373QAY6 / US10373QAY61


98.067

3.216% Guaranteed Notes due 2023


10373QAW0 / US10373QAW06


98.310

2.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023


10373QAL4 / US10373QAL41


96.839


 

Title of Series of Notes


CUSIP / ISIN
 Numbers


Fair Market Value / Issue

Price

2.520% Guaranteed Notes due 2022


10373QBA7 / US10373QBA76


96.498

3.245% Guaranteed Notes due 2022


10373QAJ9 / US10373QAJ94


99.331

2.112% Guaranteed Notes due 2021


10373QAU4 / US10373QAU40


96.502

4.742% Guaranteed Notes due 2021


10373QAG5 / US10373QAG55


102.779

4.50% Guaranteed Notes due 2020


10373QAF7 / US10373QAF72


101.893

Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes due 2022


10373QBD1 / US10373QBD16


99.798

 

Investors are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding their particular consequences relating to the Notes.

Media Contact: Tom Long, 1-212-269-5550, tlong@dfking.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disclosure-of-publicly-traded-bond-details-pursuant-to-us-treasury-regulations-section-1-1273-2f9-300781578.html

SOURCE BP Capital Markets America Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
