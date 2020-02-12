Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/12 11:30:00 am
475.15 GBp   +1.16%
04:22pAlgeria says BP did not ask to sell its In Amenas gas stake
RE
02:23pBP : seeks to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050
AQ
12:28pLondon stocks rise as drop in new coronavirus cases soothes nerves
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Algeria says BP did not ask to sell its In Amenas gas stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:22pm EST

BP has written to Algeria to express its interest in investing in its oil sector and has not made any request to sell its shares in the In Amenas gas plant, state news agency APS quoted Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab as saying on Wednesday.

Reuters last week reported three industry sources as saying that BP Plc was seeking buyers for its stake in the gas plant, deep in the Sahara desert, after recent talks on a sale to Russian oil giant Rosneft failed.

"BP did not send any request to sell its shares in Tiguentourine's plant in Amenas," APS reported Arkab as saying in the first official comment on the report in Algeria.

The sources said BP hopes to raise around $2 billion (£1.5 billion) from the sale of its 45.89% stake in In Amenas, the target of a deadly attack by Islamist militants in 2013. The sale is part of a $15 billion disposal programme BP is targeting by the middle of 2021, two of the sources said.

Algeria relies on energy export revenue for a large chunk of its state budget and foreign currency earnings, but production and sales have been falling for several years.

In December it passed a law aimed at making it easier for international energy companies to invest in the hydrocarbons industry in the hopes of boosting output, though it kept a bar on majority foreign ownership of projects in the sector.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.04% 474.6 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.47% 56.12 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
WTI 2.87% 51.56 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
04:22pAlgeria says BP did not ask to sell its In Amenas gas stake
RE
02:23pBP : seeks to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050
AQ
12:28pLondon stocks rise as drop in new coronavirus cases soothes nerves
RE
11:44aBP, Shell, Total seek Norwegian green power for oil platforms
RE
11:34aBP : Reimagining energy, reinventing BP
PU
11:29aBP Wants to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050, but Doesn't Say How -- Update
DJ
11:17aBP boss Looney sets out to 'reinvent' oil giant with zero carbon goal
RE
09:58aBP : pledges to reach net zero by 2050; The energy giant has pledged to invest m..
AQ
09:35aBP Wants to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050
DJ
09:02aBP Aims for Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 277 B
EBIT 2020 18 986 M
Net income 2020 9 617 M
Debt 2020 42 036 M
Yield 2020 6,93%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,60  $
Last Close Price 6,09  $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-0.40%122 159
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-13.26%256 284
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-4.05%120 826
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-10.02%78 617
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.11%45 011
PHILLIPS 66-18.98%39 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group