Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Woodside to take $4.37 billion loss from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd plans to book impairments of $4.37 billion (£3.48 billion) after tax, joining global energy majors that have slashed the value of their assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil and gas prices.

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd plans to book impairments of $4.37 billion (£3.48 billion) after tax, joining global energy majors that have slashed the value of their assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil and gas prices.

The bulk of the impairment - $3.92 billion - is tied to cutting the value of oil and gas production and exploration assets, amid "increased uncertainty" over the development timing of gas fields off Australia and in Canada, the company said.

Nearly 80% of the impairments on its oil and gas properties were driven by a weaker outlook for oil and gas prices to 2025, but it also factored in longer term demand uncertainty and an increased risk of higher carbon pricing.

Writedowns had been expected after global majors, such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell announced huge impairments on their assets.

However Woodside's writedowns are bigger than expected, some analysts and investors said.

"Clearly in a lower oil price environment they're certainly going to have to rejig a lot of projects," said Andy Foster, a portfolio manager at Argo Investments.

Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the company still aims to develop its Scarborough and Browse gas fields off Western Australia, but would also eye acquisitions.

"Woodside's disciplined approach to financial management gives us options to pursue inorganic growth opporutnities as and when they emerge," he said in a statement.

Along with the writedowns, Woodside downgraded its estimated reserves, now counting its Greater Pluto gas fields as "contingent resources".

Those gas fields were isolated in deep water, making them challenging to develop in a weak price environment, said David Low, an analyst at consultants Wood Mackenzie.

The company, Australia's top independent gas producer, will take a $447 million provision for an onerous liquefied natural gas supply deal in Corpus Christi, Texas, where it has had to pay a fee for cargoes not taken. Several Asian and European buyers have cancelled cargoes from U.S. LNG plants.

Woodside will report its second-quarter production figures on Wednesday and first-half 2020 earnings on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Sonali Paul
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 19 Delayed Quote.-22.45%
ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1.66% 7.35 End-of-day quote.-15.61%
BP PLC 1.59% 301.3 Delayed Quote.-37.10%
ENI SPA 0.54% 8.712 Delayed Quote.-37.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 42.39 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.32% 14.6 Delayed Quote.-44.91%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 1.80% 21.52 End-of-day quote.-37.41%
WTI 0.27% 39.685 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BP PLC
05:34aAustralia's Woodside to take $4.37 billion loss from coronavirus
RE
04:03aAustralia's Woodside to take $4.37 bln loss from coronavirus
RE
03:30aWoodside Expects US$3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets -- Update
DJ
02:59aAker BP beats Q2 expectations on record output, keeps guidance
RE
02:56aAustralia's Woodside expects $4.37 bln loss after asset write-down
RE
07/13Brazil's aviation gasoline market disrupted amid quality concerns
RE
07/10BP : Reliance and bp launch 'Jio-bp' partnership
AQ
07/09EUROPE : European stocks slide as Wall Street hit by virus surge
RE
07/09UK stocks mark worst day in two weeks on energy losses, virus fears
RE
07/09BP pays India's Reliance $1 billion to set up petrol station venture
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 180 B - -
Net income 2020 -7 713 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,95x
Yield 2020 9,80%
Capitalization 74 940 M 75 313 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,69 $
Last Close Price 3,72 $
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-37.10%75 313
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.88%180 375
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD27.80%163 477
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.08%68 212
PTT-14.77%34 153
NESTE OYJ16.54%31 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group