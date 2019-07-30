BP : 2Q 2019

In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA') and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This presentation and the associated slides and discussion contain forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of BP and certain of the expectations, intentions, plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items, in particular statements regarding expectations related to the world economy, future oil and gas prices and global energy supply and demand including with respect to oil and natural gas; expectations regarding BP's growth agenda, including for BPX Energy, the Fuels Marketing business and low carbon businesses to play a central role; expectations with regard to the strategic partnership between Castrol and Renault Sport Racing; plans to expand BP's biofuels interests in Brazil through a joint venture with Bunge; plans and expectations regarding the energy transition, including BP's strategy and intention to progress low-carbon ambitions, including work to promote hydrogen-based opportunities; plans and expectations regarding emissions reduction targets; plans and expectations regarding the integration of the assets acquired from BHP in BPX Energy, including delivery of synergies and material upside potential; plans and expectations regarding Lightsource BP and the ambition of reaching 8 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2022; plans and expectations regarding share buybacks, including to offset the impact of dilution from the scrip program; expectations regarding refining margins and increased widening of light-heavy crude spreads; expectations regarding Upstream reported production in the third quarter of 2019, seasonal turnaround and maintenance activity; expectations regarding continuing growth in the Downstream, including to increase Downstream earnings by $3bn by 2021 and for convenience sale to grow by over 8% per year; plans and expectations regarding the Chargemaster acquisition, including to install ultra-fast chargers at BP forecourts and the speed of such chargers; plans and expectations with respect to Upstream projects; expectations regarding BP's strategic plan and financial frame including organic capital expenditure, organic free cash flow and operating cash flow, the DD&A charge, Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments, cost and capital discipline, the Other Businesses and Corporate average underlying quarterly charge, and the 2019 underlying effective tax rate; plans and expectations to deliver returns exceeding 10% by 2021 at a $55 per barrel real price assumption; plans and expectations regarding our long-term commitment to growing sustainable free cash flow and growing distributions to shareholders; expectations regarding the amount, timing and uses of divestment proceeds; plans and expectations to target gearing within a range of 20-30%; and plans and expectations with respect to dividends.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of BP. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America; OPEC quota restrictions; PSA effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; our access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on our reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; decisions by Rosneft's management and board of directors; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed in our Form 6-K for the period ended 30 June 2019 including under "Principal risks and uncertainties", and under "Risk factors" in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reconciliations to GAAP -This presentation also contains financial information which is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A quantitative reconciliation of this information to
the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found on our website at www.bp.com.
Tables and projections in this presentation are BP projections unless otherwise stated.
July 2019
keep advancing
BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS
3
Bob Dudley
Group Chief Executive
BP 2Q 2019
Results
2Q 2019 highlights
Strong quarterly
results
$2.8billion
underlying replacement cost profit
$8.2billion
underlying operating cash flow1
Strategic delivery
on track
4major projects delivered
3.8mmboed group production2
>15% underlying
fuels marketing earnings growth3
Advancing the
energy transition
AGM resolution
Lightsource BP growth
BP Bunge Bioenergia announcement
Hydrogen Council membership
Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
(2) First half 2019 group reported oil and gas production including Rosneft
(3) Fuels marketing underlying earnings growth compared with 1H 2018
Source: Intercontinental Exchange -Jan-19 strip accessed 8 January 2019, Jul-19 strip accessed 3 July 2019
6
Advancing the energy transition
A clear approach
Consistent with Paris Agreement
Framing our future
Reducing
emissions in our operations
Improving
our products
Creating
low carbon businesses
Resilient and flexible portfolio
Strategic priorities
Engagement and transparency
Policy advocacy
Dual challenge
Growing our low carbon activity set
Decarbonising our portfolio
Delivering shareholder value
Society's need for
more energy delivered withlower greenhouse gas emissions
7
Brian Gilvary
Chief Financial Officer
BP 2Q 2019 Results
Environment
Brent oil price1
Henry Hub gas price1
Refining Marker Margin2
$/bbl
80
6.0
75
70
5.0
65
4.0
60
55
3.0
50
45
2.0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
$/mmbtu
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
$/bbl
20
18
16
14
12
10
8
6
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
(1)
Source: Platts
All data 1 January 2019 to 26 July 2019
(2)
Refining Marker Margin (RMM) based on BP's portfolio
9
2Q 2019 results summary
$bn
2Q184
1Q19
2Q194
Underlying replacement cost profit
2.8
2.4
2.8
Underlying operating cash flow1
7.0
5.9
8.2
Underlying RCPBIT2
Upstream
3.5
2.9
3.4
Downstream
1.5
1.7
1.4
Rosneft3
0.8
0.6
0.6
Other businesses and corporate
(0.5)
(0.4)
(0.3)
Underlying earnings per share (cents)
14.1
11.7
13.8
Dividend paid per share (cents)
10.00
10.25
10.25
Dividend declared per share (cents)
10.25
10.25
10.25
2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019
Higher liquids realisations
Higher refining margins
Lower supply and trading contribution
Higher level of refinery turnaround activity
Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
BP estimate of Rosneft earnings after interest, tax and minority interest
2Q18 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16, 2Q19 impacts are disclosed in the appendix
10
Sources and uses of cash
1H 2018 organic cash inflows/outflows1$bn
15
12
Share buybacks
9
Dividends3
6
Underlying
cash flow2
3
Organic capex
0
Other inflows/outflows1$bn
6
3
Inorganic capex
0
Disposals5
Gulf of Mexico oil spill
1H 2019 organic cash inflows/outflows $bn
15
12
Share buybacks
Dividends3
9
Underlying
Lease payments4
6
cash flow2
3
Organic capex
0
Other inflows/outflows $bn
6
Inorganic capex
3
Disposals5
0
Gulf of Mexico oil spill
1H 2018 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16
Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
(3) Cash dividends paid
(4) Lease liability payments
(5) Divestments and other proceeds
11
2019 guidance
3Q 2019 guidance
Upstream
Lower production - reflecting seasonal turnaround and maintenance activities, including in the North Sea, Angola and Gulf of Mexico, as well as weather impacts in the Gulf of Mexico
Downstream
Lower level of turnaround activity and lower industry refining margins
BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS
Full year 2019 guidance
Organic capital expenditure
DD&A
Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
Share buybacks
Gearing
Other businesses and corporate underlying quarterly charge
Underlying effective tax rate
$15-17bn
~$18bn
~$2bn
Fully offset dilution
since 3Q17
20-30%
~$350m
~40%
Medium term financial frame
Cost and capital
discipline
Divestments
Gearing
Returns
Distributions
2019 - 2021
$15-17bn p.a.
organic capital expenditure
>$10bn through 2019/2020
20-30%
>10% ROACE
by 2021 at $55/bbl1
Progressive dividend and share buyback programme2
Organic free cash flow per share3
$55/bbl1
Current full DPS4
2017
last 4 quarters
2021
at $54/bbl
at $69/bbl
(1) Brent oil prices 2017 real (2) Share buyback programme expected to fully offset dilution since 3Q17 by end of 2019 (3) Organic free cash flow: operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments less organic capital expenditure and lease liability payments. In USD cents per ordinary share, based on BP planning assumptions, last four
quarters represents the period 3Q18-2Q19
(4) DPS: dividend per ordinary share at current dividend rate of 10.25 cents per share per quarter
BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS
Bob Dudley
Group Chief Executive
BP 2Q 2019
Results
BPX Energy
Acquisition of BHP's US onshore assets
Attractive NPV1and near-term value delivery $bn
Base case underpinned
Confidence in delivery of >$350m annual synergies
Expect ~$240m synergies delivered in first year of operations, ahead of plan
10 rigs operating in Permian and Eagle Ford, 6 rigs brought on under BP operations
Further upside potential
Wells in Permian and Eagle Ford performing at or above planned production
Well costs down under BP operations
Designing lower emissions infrastructure to grow Permian production efficiently
Testing additional zones in Permian and Austin Chalk in Eagle Ford
NPV=Net present value at 10% discount rate, $55/bbl WTI, with a Midland discount of $5/bbl near term and around $2/bbl longer term, $2.75/mmBtu Henry Hub (2018 real).
Indicative values only
15
Fuels marketing
15%first half
underlying earnings growth
40% growth vs 20161
10m
retail customers per day
570
new convenience partnership sites ~65% growth in new sites vs 2016
18%
premium fuel volumes growth since Active fuels launch in 2016
UK charging points
7,000
UK market leader
>1,200
$1.2bn
retail sites in
annual non-fuel
new markets
gross margin
China, Mexico, Indonesia
12% growth vs. 2016
Incremental RCPBIT adjusted for foreign exchange and portfolio impacts
BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS
2m
BPmedownloads available at
8,000
retail sites
Low carbon highlights
Established renewable energy businesses
Growing low carbon opportunities
Solar
Lightsource BP
One of Europe's largest solar developers
10countries - global growth
2GW under management
>2GW greenfield acquisitions
$7bn third party finance
2018 combined portfolio amounts
BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS
Biofuels and biopower
Venturing and low carbon
▪ Presence in major global innovation centres
▪ Clear adjacencies - delivering strategic value today
▪ Access to wide range of new technology and future
business models
BP Bunge Bioenergia
▪ Ability to scale commercial opportunities at pace
Brazil is one of the fastest
growing biofuels markets
Low carbon
▪
>50% increase in BP's
BP Ventures
focus areas
biofuels business
>30
5
▪
32Mtpa crushing capacity
investments
countries
▪ 2.2bn litres ethanol
equivalent1
>$500m
▪
Value from scale,
synergies and
Low carbon
efficiencies
investment 2019
The BP proposition
Safer
Safe, reliable and
efficient execution
Fit for the
A distinctive portfolio fit
future
for a changing world
Focused on
Value based, disciplined
returns
investment and cost focus
Growingsustainable free cash flow and distributions to shareholders over thelong-term
Q&A
Bob Dudley
Brian Gilvary
Craig Marshall
Group Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
19
Appendix
BP 2Q 2019 Results
2Q 2019 summary
$bn
2Q18 6
1Q19
2Q19
% Y-o-Y6
% Q-o-Q
Upstream
3.5
2.9
3.4
Downstream
1.5
1.7
1.4
Other businesses and corporate
(0.5)
(0.4)
(0.3)
Underlying business RCPBIT1
4.5
4.2
4.5
0%
6%
Rosneft2
0.8
0.6
0.6
Consolidation adjustment -unrealised profit in inventory
0.2
(0.0)
0.0
Underlying RCPBIT1
5.4
4.8
5.2
(4%)
8%
Finance costs3
(0.4)
(0.8)
(0.8)
Tax
(2.1)
(1.6)
(1.5)
Minority interest
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Underlying replacement cost profit
2.8
2.4
2.8
(0%)
19%
Adjusted effective tax rate4
42%
40%
34%
Underlying operating cash flow5
7.0
5.9
8.2
17%
38%
Underlying earnings per share (cents)
14.1
11.7
13.8
(2%)
18%
Dividend paid per share (cents)
10.00
10.25
10.25
3%
0%
Dividend declared per share (cents)
10.25
10.25
10.25
0%
0%
Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
BP estimate of Rosneft earnings after interest, tax and minority interest
Finance costs and net finance income or expense relating to pensions and otherpost-retirement benefits
Underlying effective tax rate on replacement cost profit adjusted to remove the effects ofnon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
2Q18 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16
21
Upstream
Volume mboed
4000
Group production1
3500
3000
Upstream production
excluding Rosneft
2500
2000
1500
2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19
Underlying RCPBIT3
$bn
5.0
Non-US
US
Total
4.0
4.0
3.5
3.9
3.4
2.9
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Realisations2
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019
Liquids ($/bbl)
67
56
63
▪
Higher liquid realisations
Gas ($/mcf)
3.7
4.0
3.4
▪
Lower exploration write-offs
Partly offset by:
Lower gas realisations
Group reported oil and gas production including Rosneft
Realisations based on sales of consolidated subsidiaries only, excludingequity-accounted entities
Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
22
Downstream
93%
Refining
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
environment
Refining availability1
RMM ($/bbl)
14.9
10.2
15.2
1Q19: 94%
2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019
Stronger industry refining margins
Improved fuels marketing and lubricants performance More than offset by:
A significantly higher level of turnaround activity; and
A lower supply and trading contribution
Underlying RCPBIT2$bn
Fuels Lubricants Petrochemicals Total
2.5
2.2
2.1
2.0
1.7
1.5
1.5
1.4
1.0
0.5
0.0
2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19
BP-operatedrefining availability
Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
23
Rosneft
BP share of underlying net income1$bn
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
BP share of Rosneft dividend2$bn
Dividend paid
Half yearly dividend3
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
201720182019
1.1mmboed
BP share of Rosneft production4
On a replacement cost basis and adjusted fornon-operating items; 2Q19 represents BP estimate
From 2018, represents BP's share of 50% of Rosneft's IFRS net income, 2017 includes full year 2016 dividend and dividend relating to first half of 2017
2H 2018 dividend paid in July 2019
Average daily production for 2Q19
24
IFRS 16 - 2Q19 impact
Balance sheet1
Income statement
Cash flow
Key metrics
Right-of-use assets
Operating lease expenses
Operating cash flow
Gearing
$9.7bn
~$0.6bn
~$0.5bn
31.0%
Lease liabilities
DD&A
Capital expenditure
Unit production costs
$10.4bn
$0.5bn
~$0.1bn
$0.39/boe
Interest charge
Lease payments
ROACE minor negative
$0.1bn
$0.6bn
impact2
Negligible impact on
No impact on
replacement cost profit
free cash flow
Closing balance at end of 2Q 2019
ROACE metric disclosed as part of full year financial results
