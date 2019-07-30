BP : 2Q 2019 0 07/30/2019 | 04:00am EDT Send by mail :

July 2019 keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 3 Bob Dudley Group Chief Executive BP 2Q 2019 Results 2Q 2019 highlights Strong quarterly results $2.8billion underlying replacement cost profit $8.2billion underlying operating cash flow1 Strategic delivery on track 4major projects delivered 3.8mmboed group production2 >15% underlying fuels marketing earnings growth3 Advancing the energy transition AGM resolution Lightsource BP growth BP Bunge Bioenergia announcement Hydrogen Council membership Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding post-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments (2) First half 2019 group reported oil and gas production including Rosneft (3) Fuels marketing underlying earnings growth compared with 1H 2018 keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 5 Macro environment OECD oil stocks1 Mbbls 3200 3000 2800 2600 2400 2200 Jan Apr Jul Oct 2014-2018 range 2014-2018 average 2019 Brent forward strip2 $/bbl 80 70 60 50 40 2015 2017 2019 2021 2023 Jul-19 Jan-19 Actual Source: International Energy Agency - Monthly Oil Data Service © OECD/IEA 2019 - www.iea.org/statistics Source: Intercontinental Exchange - Jan-19 strip accessed 8 January 2019, Jul-19 strip accessed 3 July 2019

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 6 Advancing the energy transition A clear approach Consistent with Paris Agreement Framing our future Reducing emissions in our operations Improving our products Creating low carbon businesses Resilient and flexible portfolio

Strategic priorities

Engagement and transparency

Policy advocacy Dual challenge Growing our low carbon activity set

Decarbonising our portfolio

Delivering shareholder value Society's need for more energy delivered withlower greenhouse gas emissions keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 7 Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer BP 2Q 2019 Results Environment Brent oil price1 Henry Hub gas price1 Refining Marker Margin2 $/bbl 80 6.0 75 70 5.0 65 4.0 60 55 3.0 50 45 2.0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul $/mmbtu Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul $/bbl 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul (1) Source: Platts All data 1 January 2019 to 26 July 2019 (2) Refining Marker Margin (RMM) based on BP's portfolio keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 9 2Q 2019 results summary $bn 2Q184 1Q19 2Q194 Underlying replacement cost profit 2.8 2.4 2.8 Underlying operating cash flow1 7.0 5.9 8.2 Underlying RCPBIT2 Upstream 3.5 2.9 3.4 Downstream 1.5 1.7 1.4 Rosneft3 0.8 0.6 0.6 Other businesses and corporate (0.5) (0.4) (0.3) Underlying earnings per share (cents) 14.1 11.7 13.8 Dividend paid per share (cents) 10.00 10.25 10.25 Dividend declared per share (cents) 10.25 10.25 10.25 2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019 Higher liquids realisations

Higher refining margins

Lower supply and trading contribution

Higher level of refinery turnaround activity Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding post-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects BP estimate of Rosneft earnings after interest, tax and minority interest 2Q18 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16, 2Q19 impacts are disclosed in the appendix

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 10 Sources and uses of cash 1H 2018 organic cash inflows/outflows1$bn 15 12 Share buybacks 9 Dividends3 6 Underlying cash flow2 3 Organic capex 0 Other inflows/outflows1$bn 6 3 Inorganic capex 0 Disposals5 Gulf of Mexico oil spill 1H 2019 organic cash inflows/outflows $bn 15 12 Share buybacks Dividends3 9 Underlying Lease payments4 6 cash flow2 3 Organic capex 0 Other inflows/outflows $bn 6 Inorganic capex 3 Disposals5 0 Gulf of Mexico oil spill 1H 2018 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16 Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding post-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments (3) Cash dividends paid (4) Lease liability payments (5) Divestments and other proceeds keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 11 2019 guidance 3Q 2019 guidance Upstream Lower production - reflecting seasonal turnaround and maintenance activities, including in the North Sea, Angola and Gulf of Mexico, as well as weather impacts in the Gulf of Mexico Downstream Lower level of turnaround activity and lower industry refining margins BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS Full year 2019 guidance Organic capital expenditure DD&A Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments Share buybacks Gearing Other businesses and corporate underlying quarterly charge Underlying effective tax rate $15-17bn ~$18bn ~$2bn Fully offset dilution since 3Q17 20-30% ~$350m ~40% keep advancing 12 keep advancing 13 Medium term financial frame Cost and capital discipline Divestments Gearing Returns Distributions 2019 - 2021 $15-17bn p.a. organic capital expenditure >$10bn through 2019/2020 20-30% >10% ROACE by 2021 at $55/bbl1 Progressive dividend and share buyback programme2 Organic free cash flow per share3 $55/bbl1 Current full DPS4 2017 last 4 quarters 2021 at $54/bbl at $69/bbl (1) Brent oil prices 2017 real (2) Share buyback programme expected to fully offset dilution since 3Q17 by end of 2019 (3) Organic free cash flow: operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments less organic capital expenditure and lease liability payments. In USD cents per ordinary share, based on BP planning assumptions, last four quarters represents the period 3Q18-2Q19 (4) DPS: dividend per ordinary share at current dividend rate of 10.25 cents per share per quarter BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS Bob Dudley Group Chief Executive BP 2Q 2019 Results BPX Energy Acquisition of BHP's US onshore assets Attractive NPV1and near-term value delivery $bn Base case underpinned Confidence in delivery of >$350m annual synergies

Expect ~$240m synergies delivered in first year of operations, ahead of plan

10 rigs operating in Permian and Eagle Ford, 6 rigs brought on under BP operations Further upside potential Wells in Permian and Eagle Ford performing at or above planned production

Well costs down under BP operations

Designing lower emissions infrastructure to grow Permian production efficiently

Testing additional zones in Permian and Austin Chalk in Eagle Ford NPV=Net present value at 10% discount rate, $55/bbl WTI, with a Midland discount of $5/bbl near term and around $2/bbl longer term, $2.75/mmBtu Henry Hub (2018 real). Indicative values only keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 15 Fuels marketing 15 % first half underlying earnings growth 40 % growth vs 2016 1 10 m retail customers per day 570 new convenience partnership sites ~65% growth in new sites vs 2016 18% premium fuel volumes growth since Active fuels launch in 2016 UK charging points 7,000 UK market leader >1,200 $1.2bn retail sites in annual non-fuel new markets gross margin China, Mexico, Indonesia 12% growth vs. 2016 Incremental RCPBIT adjusted for foreign exchange and portfolio impacts BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 2 m BPmedownloads available at 8,000 retail sites keep advancing 16 Low carbon highlights Established renewable energy businesses Growing low carbon opportunities Solar Lightsource BP One of Europe's largest solar developers

10 countries - global growth

countries - global growth 2 GW under management

GW under management > 2 GW greenfield acquisitions

GW greenfield acquisitions $ 7 bn third party finance 2018 combined portfolio amounts BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS Biofuels and biopower Venturing and low carbon ▪ Presence in major global innovation centres ▪ Clear adjacencies - delivering strategic value today ▪ Access to wide range of new technology and future business models BP Bunge Bioenergia ▪ Ability to scale commercial opportunities at pace Brazil is one of the fastest growing biofuels markets Low carbon ▪ >50% increase in BP's BP Ventures focus areas biofuels business >30 5 ▪ 32Mtpa crushing capacity investments countries ▪ 2.2bn litres ethanol equivalent1 >$500m ▪ Value from scale, synergies and Low carbon efficiencies investment 2019 keep advancing 17 The BP proposition Safer Safe, reliable and efficient execution Fit for the A distinctive portfolio fit future for a changing world Focused on Value based, disciplined returns investment and cost focus Growingsustainable free cash flow and distributions to shareholders over thelong-term Q&A Bob Dudley Brian Gilvary Craig Marshall Group Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 19 Appendix BP 2Q 2019 Results 2Q 2019 summary $bn 2Q18 6 1Q19 2Q19 % Y-o-Y6 % Q-o-Q Upstream 3.5 2.9 3.4 Downstream 1.5 1.7 1.4 Other businesses and corporate (0.5) (0.4) (0.3) Underlying business RCPBIT1 4.5 4.2 4.5 0% 6% Rosneft2 0.8 0.6 0.6 Consolidation adjustment -unrealised profit in inventory 0.2 (0.0) 0.0 Underlying RCPBIT1 5.4 4.8 5.2 (4%) 8% Finance costs3 (0.4) (0.8) (0.8) Tax (2.1) (1.6) (1.5) Minority interest (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Underlying replacement cost profit 2.8 2.4 2.8 (0%) 19% Adjusted effective tax rate4 42% 40% 34% Underlying operating cash flow5 7.0 5.9 8.2 17% 38% Underlying earnings per share (cents) 14.1 11.7 13.8 (2%) 18% Dividend paid per share (cents) 10.00 10.25 10.25 3% 0% Dividend declared per share (cents) 10.25 10.25 10.25 0% 0% Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects BP estimate of Rosneft earnings after interest, tax and minority interest Finance costs and net finance income or expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits Underlying effective tax rate on replacement cost profit adjusted to remove the effects of non-operating items and fair value accounting effects Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding post-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments 2Q18 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 21 Upstream Volume mboed 4000 Group production1 3500 3000 Upstream production excluding Rosneft 2500 2000 1500 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Underlying RCPBIT3 $bn 5.0 Non-US US Total 4.0 4.0 3.5 3.9 3.4 2.9 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Realisations2 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019 Liquids ($/bbl) 67 56 63 ▪ Higher liquid realisations Gas ($/mcf) 3.7 4.0 3.4 ▪ Lower exploration write-offs Partly offset by: Lower gas realisations Group reported oil and gas production including Rosneft Realisations based on sales of consolidated subsidiaries only, excluding equity-accounted entities Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 22 Downstream 93% Refining 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 environment Refining availability1 RMM ($/bbl) 14.9 10.2 15.2 1Q19: 94% 2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019 Stronger industry refining margins

Improved fuels marketing and lubricants performance More than offset by:

A significantly higher level of turnaround activity; and

A lower supply and trading contribution Underlying RCPBIT2$bn Fuels Lubricants Petrochemicals Total 2.5 2.2 2.1 2.0 1.7 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.0 0.5 0.0 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 BP-operated refining availability Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 23 Rosneft BP share of underlying net income1$bn 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 BP share of Rosneft dividend2$bn Dividend paid Half yearly dividend3 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 201720182019 1.1mmboed BP share of Rosneft production4 On a replacement cost basis and adjusted for non-operating items; 2Q19 represents BP estimate From 2018, represents BP's share of 50% of Rosneft's IFRS net income, 2017 includes full year 2016 dividend and dividend relating to first half of 2017 2H 2018 dividend paid in July 2019 Average daily production for 2Q19

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 24 IFRS 16 - 2Q19 impact Balance sheet1 Income statement Cash flow Key metrics Right-of-use assets Operating lease expenses Operating cash flow Gearing $9.7bn ~$0.6bn ~$0.5bn 31.0% Lease liabilities DD&A Capital expenditure Unit production costs $10.4bn $0.5bn ~$0.1bn $0.39/boe Interest charge Lease payments ROACE minor negative $0.1bn $0.6bn impact2 Negligible impact on No impact on replacement cost profit free cash flow Closing balance at end of 2Q 2019 ROACE metric disclosed as part of full year financial results

keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 25 BP strategic priorities Growing Market led Venturing and advantaged oil growth in the low carbon and gas in the Downstream businesses Upstream across multiple fronts Modernising the whole group keep advancing BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS 26 Attachments Original document

