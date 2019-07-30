Log in
BP PLC

(BP.)
BP : 2Q 2019

07/30/2019

BP 2Q 2019

Results

30 July 2019

Craig Marshall

Head of Investor Relations

BP 2Q 2019

Results

Cautionary statement

Forward-looking statements - cautionary statement

In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA') and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This presentation and the associated slides and discussion contain forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of BP and certain of the expectations, intentions, plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items, in particular statements regarding expectations related to the world economy, future oil and gas prices and global energy supply and demand including with respect to oil and natural gas; expectations regarding BP's growth agenda, including for BPX Energy, the Fuels Marketing business and low carbon businesses to play a central role; expectations with regard to the strategic partnership between Castrol and Renault Sport Racing; plans to expand BP's biofuels interests in Brazil through a joint venture with Bunge; plans and expectations regarding the energy transition, including BP's strategy and intention to progress low-carbon ambitions, including work to promote hydrogen-based opportunities; plans and expectations regarding emissions reduction targets; plans and expectations regarding the integration of the assets acquired from BHP in BPX Energy, including delivery of synergies and material upside potential; plans and expectations regarding Lightsource BP and the ambition of reaching 8 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2022; plans and expectations regarding share buybacks, including to offset the impact of dilution from the scrip program; expectations regarding refining margins and increased widening of light-heavy crude spreads; expectations regarding Upstream reported production in the third quarter of 2019, seasonal turnaround and maintenance activity; expectations regarding continuing growth in the Downstream, including to increase Downstream earnings by $3bn by 2021 and for convenience sale to grow by over 8% per year; plans and expectations regarding the Chargemaster acquisition, including to install ultra-fast chargers at BP forecourts and the speed of such chargers; plans and expectations with respect to Upstream projects; expectations regarding BP's strategic plan and financial frame including organic capital expenditure, organic free cash flow and operating cash flow, the DD&A charge, Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments, cost and capital discipline, the Other Businesses and Corporate average underlying quarterly charge, and the 2019 underlying effective tax rate; plans and expectations to deliver returns exceeding 10% by 2021 at a $55 per barrel real price assumption; plans and expectations regarding our long-term commitment to growing sustainable free cash flow and growing distributions to shareholders; expectations regarding the amount, timing and uses of divestment proceeds; plans and expectations to target gearing within a range of 20-30%; and plans and expectations with respect to dividends.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of BP. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America; OPEC quota restrictions; PSA effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; our access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on our reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; decisions by Rosneft's management and board of directors; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed in our Form 6-K for the period ended 30 June 2019 including under "Principal risks and uncertainties", and under "Risk factors" in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliations to GAAP -This presentation also contains financial information which is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A quantitative reconciliation of this information to

the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found on our website at www.bp.com.

Tables and projections in this presentation are BP projections unless otherwise stated.

July 2019

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

3

Bob Dudley

Group Chief Executive

BP 2Q 2019

Results

2Q 2019 highlights

Strong quarterly

results

$2.8billion

underlying replacement cost profit

$8.2billion

underlying operating cash flow1

Strategic delivery

on track

4major projects delivered

3.8mmboed group production2

>15% underlying

fuels marketing earnings growth3

Advancing the

energy transition

AGM resolution

Lightsource BP growth

BP Bunge Bioenergia announcement

Hydrogen Council membership

  1. Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments

(2) First half 2019 group reported oil and gas production including Rosneft

(3) Fuels marketing underlying earnings growth compared with 1H 2018

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

5

Macro environment

OECD oil stocks1

Mbbls

3200

3000

2800

2600

2400

2200

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

2014-2018 range

2014-2018 average

2019

Brent forward strip2

$/bbl

80

70

60

50

40

2015

2017

2019

2021

2023

Jul-19

Jan-19

Actual

  1. Source: International Energy Agency - Monthly Oil Data Service © OECD/IEA 2019 - www.iea.org/statistics
  2. Source: Intercontinental Exchange -Jan-19 strip accessed 8 January 2019, Jul-19 strip accessed 3 July 2019
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

6

Advancing the energy transition

A clear approach

Consistent with Paris Agreement

Framing our future

Reducing

emissions in our operations

Improving

our products

Creating

low carbon businesses

  • Resilient and flexible portfolio
  • Strategic priorities
  • Engagement and transparency
  • Policy advocacy

Dual challenge

  • Growing our low carbon activity set
  • Decarbonising our portfolio
  • Delivering shareholder value

Society's need for

more energy delivered withlower greenhouse gas emissions

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

7

Brian Gilvary

Chief Financial Officer

BP 2Q 2019 Results

Environment

Brent oil price1

Henry Hub gas price1

Refining Marker Margin2

$/bbl

80

6.0

75

70

5.0

65

4.0

60

55

3.0

50

45

2.0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

$/mmbtu

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

$/bbl

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

(1)

Source: Platts

All data 1 January 2019 to 26 July 2019

(2)

Refining Marker Margin (RMM) based on BP's portfolio

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

9

2Q 2019 results summary

$bn

2Q184

1Q19

2Q194

Underlying replacement cost profit

2.8

2.4

2.8

Underlying operating cash flow1

7.0

5.9

8.2

Underlying RCPBIT2

Upstream

3.5

2.9

3.4

Downstream

1.5

1.7

1.4

Rosneft3

0.8

0.6

0.6

Other businesses and corporate

(0.5)

(0.4)

(0.3)

Underlying earnings per share (cents)

14.1

11.7

13.8

Dividend paid per share (cents)

10.00

10.25

10.25

Dividend declared per share (cents)

10.25

10.25

10.25

2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019

  • Higher liquids realisations
  • Higher refining margins
  • Lower supply and trading contribution
  • Higher level of refinery turnaround activity
  1. Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
  2. Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
  3. BP estimate of Rosneft earnings after interest, tax and minority interest
  4. 2Q18 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16, 2Q19 impacts are disclosed in the appendix
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

10

Sources and uses of cash

1H 2018 organic cash inflows/outflows1$bn

15

12

Share buybacks

9

Dividends3

6

Underlying

cash flow2

3

Organic capex

0

Other inflows/outflows1$bn

6

3

Inorganic capex

0

Disposals5

Gulf of Mexico oil spill

1H 2019 organic cash inflows/outflows $bn

15

12

Share buybacks

Dividends3

9

Underlying

Lease payments4

6

cash flow2

3

Organic capex

0

Other inflows/outflows $bn

6

Inorganic capex

3

Disposals5

0

Gulf of Mexico oil spill

  1. 1H 2018 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16
  2. Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments

(3) Cash dividends paid

(4) Lease liability payments

(5) Divestments and other proceeds

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

11

2019 guidance

3Q 2019 guidance

Upstream

  • Lower production - reflecting seasonal turnaround and maintenance activities, including in the North Sea, Angola and Gulf of Mexico, as well as weather impacts in the Gulf of Mexico

Downstream

  • Lower level of turnaround activity and lower industry refining margins

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

Full year 2019 guidance

Organic capital expenditure

DD&A

Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments

Share buybacks

Gearing

Other businesses and corporate underlying quarterly charge

Underlying effective tax rate

$15-17bn

~$18bn

~$2bn

Fully offset dilution

since 3Q17

20-30%

~$350m

~40%

keep advancing 12

keep advancing13

Medium term financial frame

Cost and capital

discipline

Divestments

Gearing

Returns

Distributions

2019 - 2021

$15-17bn p.a.

organic capital expenditure

>$10bn through 2019/2020

20-30%

>10% ROACE

by 2021 at $55/bbl1

Progressive dividend and share buyback programme2

Organic free cash flow per share3

$55/bbl1

Current full DPS4

2017

last 4 quarters

2021

at $54/bbl

at $69/bbl

(1) Brent oil prices 2017 real (2) Share buyback programme expected to fully offset dilution since 3Q17 by end of 2019 (3) Organic free cash flow: operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments less organic capital expenditure and lease liability payments. In USD cents per ordinary share, based on BP planning assumptions, last four

quarters represents the period 3Q18-2Q19

(4) DPS: dividend per ordinary share at current dividend rate of 10.25 cents per share per quarter

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

Bob Dudley

Group Chief Executive

BP 2Q 2019

Results

BPX Energy

Acquisition of BHP's US onshore assets

Attractive NPV1and near-term value delivery $bn

Base case underpinned

  • Confidence in delivery of >$350m annual synergies
  • Expect ~$240m synergies delivered in first year of operations, ahead of plan
  • 10 rigs operating in Permian and Eagle Ford, 6 rigs brought on under BP operations

Further upside potential

  • Wells in Permian and Eagle Ford performing at or above planned production
  • Well costs down under BP operations
  • Designing lower emissions infrastructure to grow Permian production efficiently
  • Testing additional zones in Permian and Austin Chalk in Eagle Ford
  1. NPV=Net present value at 10% discount rate, $55/bbl WTI, with a Midland discount of $5/bbl near term and around $2/bbl longer term, $2.75/mmBtu Henry Hub (2018 real).

Indicative values only

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

15

Fuels marketing

  • 15%first half

underlying earnings growth

  • 40% growth vs 20161
  • 10m

retail customers per day

  • 570

new convenience partnership sites ~65% growth in new sites vs 2016

18%

premium fuel volumes growth since Active fuels launch in 2016

UK charging points

  • 7,000

UK market leader

>1,200

$1.2bn

retail sites in

annual non-fuel

new markets

gross margin

China, Mexico, Indonesia

12% growth vs. 2016

  1. Incremental RCPBIT adjusted for foreign exchange and portfolio impacts

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

  • 2m

BPmedownloads available at

  • 8,000

retail sites

keep advancing 16

Low carbon highlights

Established renewable energy businesses

Growing low carbon opportunities

Solar

Lightsource BP

  • One of Europe's largest solar developers
  • 10countries - global growth
  • 2GW under management
  • >2GW greenfield acquisitions
  • $7bn third party finance
  1. 2018 combined portfolio amounts

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

Biofuels and biopower

Venturing and low carbon

▪ Presence in major global innovation centres

▪ Clear adjacencies - delivering strategic value today

▪ Access to wide range of new technology and future

business models

BP Bunge Bioenergia

▪ Ability to scale commercial opportunities at pace

  • Brazil is one of the fastest

growing biofuels markets

Low carbon

>50% increase in BP's

BP Ventures

focus areas

biofuels business

>30

5

32Mtpa crushing capacity

investments

countries

2.2bn litres ethanol

equivalent1

>$500m

Value from scale,

synergies and

Low carbon

efficiencies

investment 2019

keep advancing 17

The BP proposition

Safer

Safe, reliable and

efficient execution

Fit for the

A distinctive portfolio fit

future

for a changing world

Focused on

Value based, disciplined

returns

investment and cost focus

Growingsustainable free cash flow and distributions to shareholders over thelong-term

Q&A

Bob Dudley

Brian Gilvary

Craig Marshall

Group Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

19

Appendix

BP 2Q 2019 Results

2Q 2019 summary

$bn

2Q18 6

1Q19

2Q19

% Y-o-Y6

% Q-o-Q

Upstream

3.5

2.9

3.4

Downstream

1.5

1.7

1.4

Other businesses and corporate

(0.5)

(0.4)

(0.3)

Underlying business RCPBIT1

4.5

4.2

4.5

0%

6%

Rosneft2

0.8

0.6

0.6

Consolidation adjustment -unrealised profit in inventory

0.2

(0.0)

0.0

Underlying RCPBIT1

5.4

4.8

5.2

(4%)

8%

Finance costs3

(0.4)

(0.8)

(0.8)

Tax

(2.1)

(1.6)

(1.5)

Minority interest

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Underlying replacement cost profit

2.8

2.4

2.8

(0%)

19%

Adjusted effective tax rate4

42%

40%

34%

Underlying operating cash flow5

7.0

5.9

8.2

17%

38%

Underlying earnings per share (cents)

14.1

11.7

13.8

(2%)

18%

Dividend paid per share (cents)

10.00

10.25

10.25

3%

0%

Dividend declared per share (cents)

10.25

10.25

10.25

0%

0%

  1. Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
  2. BP estimate of Rosneft earnings after interest, tax and minority interest
  3. Finance costs and net finance income or expense relating to pensions and otherpost-retirement benefits
  4. Underlying effective tax rate on replacement cost profit adjusted to remove the effects ofnon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
  5. Underlying operating cash flow is net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excludingpost-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments
  6. 2Q18 has not been restated following the adoption of IFRS 16
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

21

Upstream

Volume mboed

4000

Group production1

3500

3000

Upstream production

excluding Rosneft

2500

2000

1500

2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Underlying RCPBIT3

$bn

5.0

Non-US

US

Total

4.0

4.0

3.5

3.9

3.4

2.9

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Realisations2

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019

Liquids ($/bbl)

67

56

63

Higher liquid realisations

Gas ($/mcf)

3.7

4.0

3.4

Lower exploration write-offs

Partly offset by:

  • Lower gas realisations
  1. Group reported oil and gas production including Rosneft
  2. Realisations based on sales of consolidated subsidiaries only, excludingequity-accounted entities
  3. Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

22

Downstream

93%

Refining

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

environment

Refining availability1

RMM ($/bbl)

14.9

10.2

15.2

1Q19: 94%

2Q 2019 vs 1Q 2019

  • Stronger industry refining margins
  • Improved fuels marketing and lubricants performance More than offset by:
  • A significantly higher level of turnaround activity; and
  • A lower supply and trading contribution

Underlying RCPBIT2$bn

Fuels Lubricants Petrochemicals Total

2.5

2.2

2.1

2.0

1.7

1.5

1.5

1.4

1.0

0.5

0.0

2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

  1. BP-operatedrefining availability
  2. Replacement cost profit before interest and tax (RCPBIT), adjusted fornon-operating items and fair value accounting effects
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

23

Rosneft

BP share of underlying net income1$bn

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

BP share of Rosneft dividend2$bn

Dividend paid

Half yearly dividend3

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

201720182019

1.1mmboed

BP share of Rosneft production4

  1. On a replacement cost basis and adjusted fornon-operating items; 2Q19 represents BP estimate
  2. From 2018, represents BP's share of 50% of Rosneft's IFRS net income, 2017 includes full year 2016 dividend and dividend relating to first half of 2017
  3. 2H 2018 dividend paid in July 2019
  4. Average daily production for 2Q19
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

24

IFRS 16 - 2Q19 impact

Balance sheet1

Income statement

Cash flow

Key metrics

Right-of-use assets

Operating lease expenses

Operating cash flow

Gearing

$9.7bn

~$0.6bn

~$0.5bn

31.0%

Lease liabilities

DD&A

Capital expenditure

Unit production costs

$10.4bn

$0.5bn

~$0.1bn

$0.39/boe

Interest charge

Lease payments

ROACE minor negative

$0.1bn

$0.6bn

impact2

Negligible impact on

No impact on

replacement cost profit

free cash flow

  1. Closing balance at end of 2Q 2019
  2. ROACE metric disclosed as part of full year financial results
    keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

25

BP strategic priorities

Growing

Market led

Venturing and

advantaged oil

growth in the

low carbon

and gas in the

Downstream

businesses

Upstream

across multiple

fronts

Modernising the whole group

keep advancing

BP 2Q 2019 RESULTS

26

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 07:59:05 UTC
