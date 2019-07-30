Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/30 03:00:18 am
545.4 GBp   +2.83%
02:55aBP : 2Q19 Part 1 of 1
PU
02:50aBP : Second quarter 2019 results
PU
02:43aBP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:43am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

BP PLC (BP.LN) on Tuesday reported flat second-quarter earnings as a 4% rise in oil-and-gas production offset the negative effects of lower oil prices.

The London-headquartered integrated energy company posted a replacement cost profit--a metric similar to the net income figure that U.S. oil companies report--of $1.78 billion for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.79 billion in the year-earlier period.

Stripping out one-off items, BP's underlying replacement cost profit--the company's preferred metric--came in at $2.81 billion, close to the $2.82 billion in the year-earlier period. A company-compiled consensus of 20 brokers' estimates had forecast the company's second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit at $2.46 billion.

Total revenue for the second quarter of the year came in at $73.75 billion, down 4.1% on the year-earlier period, BP said. Net profit came in down 35% at $1.82 billion.

BP said its upstream and downstream divisions performed strongly in the second quarter. Production rose 4% to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. Underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax in the company's upstream business--the part of BP which produces oil and gas--fell slightly to $3.41 billion, from $3.51 billion in the year-earlier period.

Operating cash flow excluding payments related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 came in at $8.2 billion, while net debt rose to $46.5 billion, BP said. The company paid $1.4 billion in connection to the oil spill, which took place in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend at 10.25 cents a share.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.18% 530.4 Delayed Quote.6.26%
HORIZON OIL LTD 0.00% 0.12 End-of-day quote.20.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 64.1 Delayed Quote.16.53%
WTI 0.19% 57.22 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
02:55aBP : 2Q19 Part 1 of 1
PU
02:50aBP : Second quarter 2019 results
PU
02:43aBP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices
DJ
02:30aBP : second-quarter profit of $2.8 billion above expectations
RE
07/26BP : Identifying Onshore Surface Seeps with Satellites
AQ
07/26BP : Ministry of Petroleum, British Petroleum, GNPC, Sign Joint Agreement
AQ
07/24BP : Groupe Renault and BP deepen their strategic partnership
PU
07/24BP : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Saturn Insurance Inc
AQ
07/24RockRose Energy Shares Leap on Return From Suspension
DJ
07/24BP : Turkmenistan increases export capabilities
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 287 B
EBIT 2019 20 677 M
Net income 2019 10 670 M
Debt 2019 46 546 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,91  $
Last Close Price 6,44  $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC6.26%130 347
HUSKY ENERGY INC.-29.20%0
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP10.57%0
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED3.18%0
OMV AG12.80%0
EMPRESAS COPEC SA--.--%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group