Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/12 07:36:05 am
472.3 GBp   +0.55%
07:22aDim profit outlook fails to halt European stocks' bull run
RE
07:07aBP Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
DJ
06:04aBP : net zero 2050 ambition, organisation changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:07am EST

By Adriano Marchese

BP PLC said Wednesday that it has set a new target to become a net-zero carbon-emissions company by 2050 or sooner, which will cover emissions produced from all its world-wide operations.

The British oil major said its net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions initiative will be supported by 10 aims.

One aim will be to bring its oil-and-gas production to zero on an absolute basis, which is measured in terms of reduction in total greenhouse-gas emissions, rather than reductions in carbon intensity per unit of energy. It aims to do this across all of its operations.

The company said the term net zero refers to greenhouse-gas emissions effectively being cancelled out by carbon sinks, removals or reductions.

Attaching a figure to its ambition, BP said the delivery of its aims would equate to cutting current production of around 55 million metric tons of carbon equivalent a year to net zero.

BP said it would also increase the proportion of investment into non-oil and gas businesses over time, something that it has already begun to do.

In 2019, the company began expanding its low-carbon business, increasing ownership in its solar joint venture, Lightsource BP, to 50%, as well as completing the formation of its new Brazilian biofuels and biopower joint venture, BP Bunge Bioenergia.

"This will certainly be a challenge, but also a tremendous opportunity. It is clear to me, and to our stakeholders, that for BP to play our part and serve our purpose, we have to change. And we want to change--this is the right thing for the world and for BP," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

Not only will the company shift its own production toward more sustainability, BP said that it would be more active on the advocacy front toward supporting policies that promote the net-zero goal, including carbon pricing.

The idea of putting a price on carbon has become more and more prevalent as a means to reducing emissions and promoting investment in clean or green options.

The company said it would launch a new team to help countries, cities and large companies decarbonize.

This would work toward the aim of helping its customers reduce their emissions by halving the carbon intensity of the products it sells, again by 2050 or sooner, BP said. This would entail offering customers more and better choices of low- and no-carbon products.

"Energy markets are changing, driven by climate change, technology and societal expectations, and the board supports Bernard and his new leadership team's ambition for BP," Chairman Helge Lund said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.98% 474.5 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.59% 55.08 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
NOVO NORDISK AS -0.37% 432.6 Delayed Quote.12.25%
WTI 1.16% 50.68 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
07:22aDim profit outlook fails to halt European stocks' bull run
RE
07:07aBP Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
DJ
06:04aBP : net zero 2050 ambition, organisation changes
PU
04:09aLondon stocks buoyed by pullback in new virus cases
RE
02/11EEX bourse to grow Japanese, U.S. power businesses this year
RE
02/11Aker BP expects oil output to surge as Sverdrup field gets into swing
RE
02/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus fears keep FTSE in the red, but NMC shines
RE
02/07Trans Mountain pipeline cost jumps by two-thirds to C$12.6 billion
RE
02/07Russia says it needs time to decide on oil output cuts
RE
02/07BP's downstream boss Erginbilgic to leave next month
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 277 B
EBIT 2020 18 886 M
Net income 2020 9 482 M
Debt 2020 42 111 M
Yield 2020 6,93%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,63  $
Last Close Price 6,09  $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-0.40%122 159
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-13.26%256 284
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-4.05%120 826
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-10.02%78 617
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.11%45 011
PHILLIPS 66-18.98%39 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group