Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP : Australian BP worker fired for Hitler memes wins $143,000 compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

An employee of BP Plc Australian refinery who was fired last year for mocking management online using a well-known meme of Adolf Hitler has been awarded more than A$200,000 ($143,100) in compensation.

BP fired technician Scott Tracey from its Kwinana refinery in January 2019 for breaching its code of conduct after he posted a video to a staff Facebook group using a widely used clip from the movie Der Untergang (Downfall), showing Hitler ranting on the brink of losing World War Two.

Tracey appealed, and the Fair Work Commission (FWC) ruled earlier this year that he had been unfairly dismissed, paving the way for him to return to work. And in May, BP lost an appeal in the Federal Court against the FWC ruling.

The FWC, on Monday, awarded Tracey A$201,394 to cover lost earnings.

In a statement on Tuesday BP said it was reviewing the FWC decision.

The video, which the company had said it considered "highly offensive and inappropriate", had captions showing Hitler as an unnamed BP manager enraged about workers rejecting a pay deal.

Tracey had posted the video on a Facebook page for BP's refinery employees and shared it with some workmates.

The Australian Workers Union (AWU), which represented Tracey, welcomed the latest FWC decision.

"While it doesn't make up for the completely unnecessary drama and heartache Mr. Tracey has been dragged through, we are satisfied with the Commission's ruling," AWU Western Australia Secretary Brad Gandy said in a statement.

"In addition to winning the appeal and successfully gaining back our member's job, we have now secured the money our member deserves."

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.66% 306.55 Delayed Quote.-37.36%
FACEBOOK -2.03% 263 Delayed Quote.28.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BP PLC
04:33aBP : Australian BP worker fired for Hitler memes wins $143,000 compensation
RE
08/10Equinor appoints new CEO to speed up renewable investments
RE
08/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery
RE
08/10China's SPIC buys stake in Brazil's LNG-fueled power projects from GNA
RE
08/10Aramco's Dividend Discipline Isn't Enough -- Heard on the Street
DJ
08/10Coronavirus accelerates European utilities' digital drive
RE
08/10Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
RE
08/10Coronavirus accelerates European utilities' digital drive
RE
08/10Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
RE
08/10Shares climb as China industrial data offers hope for coronavirus recovery
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B - -
Net income 2020 -16 904 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,47x
Yield 2020 6,87%
Capitalization 77 756 M 77 784 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,86 $
Last Close Price 3,86 $
Spread / Highest target 79,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-37.36%77 784
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.21%183 674
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.01%181 655
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.29%66 045
NESTE OYJ28.98%36 211
PTT-14.20%35 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group