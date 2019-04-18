BP : Chinese independent refiner says BP has agreed three-year framework deal to supply crude oil

Li Dongbo, president of Shandong Tianhong Chemicals, told Reuters the deal covers supplies between 2019 and 2021, but did not specify when supplies will commence this year. The executive was speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

