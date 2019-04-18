Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP : Chinese independent refiner says BP has agreed three-year framework deal to supply crude oil

04/18/2019 | 12:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

DONGYING, China (Reuters) - BP has agreed a three-year framework crude oil deal with independent Chinese refinery Shandong Tianhong Chemicals, with annual supplies at 8 million barrels starting this year, an executive with the Chinese company said on Thursday.

Li Dongbo, president of Shandong Tianhong Chemicals, told Reuters the deal covers supplies between 2019 and 2021, but did not specify when supplies will commence this year. The executive was speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Meng Meng in DONGYING; additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.69% 572 Delayed Quote.15.33%
WTI 0.22% 63.82 Delayed Quote.39.80%
