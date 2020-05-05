Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/05 05:58:32 am
313.475 GBp   +4.28%
05:36aBP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
RE
04:04aLondon stocks gain as economies reopen from lockdown
RE
02:48aOil Asset Sales Put Off by Upheaval -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Ron Bousso

Oil and gas output from some of the world's top oil companies is set to drop by nearly 11% in the second quarter of 2020 to levels not seen in at least 17 years, according to Reuters calculations.

The output cuts are driven by an unprecedented drop in oil consumption due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions that have led to a surge in supplies and a collapse in crude prices to levels not seen in more than two decades.

Five of the top publicly-traded oil and gas producers, known as oil majors, have in recent weeks outlined plans to sharply reduce production from Iraq to the shale basins in the United States.

Graphic: Oil Majors' oil and gas output -

The cumulative output for Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total will drop to the lowest since at least 2003, based on Refinitiv data.

"Our output will be down in the second quarter, and it is very uncertain how the rest of year will unfold," BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney told Reuters last week.

BP said it will reduce its U.S. shale oil output by 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2020, around 14% lower than its 2019 output of 499,000 boepd.

It is also cutting in other countries, including in OPEC nations and other major producers including Russia and Azerbaijan that agreed in March to cut output by an unprecedented 23%, Looney said.

Shell Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said that in some cases the production cuts are due to logistical problems such as lack of storage.

Exxon and Chevron are slamming the brakes on oil output, with plans for combined global shut-ins of 800,000 barrels per day in response to plunging crude prices.

Total said on Tuesday its production will be at least 5% lower on average in 2020 at 2.95 to 3 million boed, driven by voluntary reductions in Canada and the OPEC+ quotas.

Following is a table of planned production reductions in the second quarter of 2020, based on company guidance and Reuters calculations (in millions of boed)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Philippa Fletcher, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 4.24% 313.4 Delayed Quote.-36.26%
TOTAL S.A. 5.62% 32.245 Real-time Quote.-38.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
05:36aBP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
RE
04:04aLondon stocks gain as economies reopen from lockdown
RE
02:48aOil Asset Sales Put Off by Upheaval -- WSJ
DJ
05/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends lower on U.S.-China tensions
RE
05/04Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns
DJ
05/01Chevron profit up on asset sales, output, cuts 2020 spending plans
RE
05/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
05/01Exxon posts first loss in 30 years on writedown, oil price plunge
RE
04/30Reliance suffers worst profit fall in over 11 years on weak fuel demand
RE
04/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Shell's historic dividend cut drags FTSE 100 lower
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 B
EBIT 2020 4 025 M
Net income 2020 -1 922 M
Debt 2020 56 275 M
Yield 2020 11,1%
P/E ratio 2020 -80,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 75 134 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,74  $
Last Close Price 3,73  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-36.26%75 399
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.68%182 396
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%114 622
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 257
PTT1.43%31 216
PHILLIPS 66-34.05%28 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group