BP : DiDi to Build Electric Vehicle-Charging Network in China

By Ian Walker



Oil giant BP PLC (BP.LN) said Thursday that it has agreed to form a new joint venture with China's Didi Chuxing to build an electric vehicle-charging infrastructure in the country.

The joint venture will develop standalone charging hubs to provide electronic vehicle-charging services to DiDi's drivers and the public, BP said.

It added that the companies also plan to expand the venture into loyalty and convenience offerings and other fleet services in the near future.

"As the world's largest EV market, China offers extraordinary opportunities to develop innovative new businesses at scale and we see this as the perfect partnership for such a fast-evolving environment," said BP's downstream chief executive, Tufan Erginbilgic.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749