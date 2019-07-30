BP Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices -- Update

--BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.81 billion, beating forecasts

--The company maintained its interim dividend at 10.25 cents a share

By Sarah McFarlane and Oliver Griffin

BP PLC said Tuesday that its profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil and gas production helping to offset lower commodity prices.

London-based BP said its replacement cost profit -- a number comparable to the net income that U.S. oil companies report -- was $1.78 billion in the second quarter, compared with the $1.79 billion reported for the same period a year earlier. Its underlying profits were similarly steady at $2.81 billion, which was higher than analysts expected. A company-compiled consensus of 20 brokers' estimates had forecast underlying replacement cost profit at $2.46 billion.

The company said its production rose 4% to 3.8 million barrel of oil equivalent a day, but warned that it is likely to be lower in the third quarter due to maintenance activities and the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane caused 14 days of outages, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said.

BP shares were up about 3% in early trading in London.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. are all due to report results later this week.

Last week, French energy giant Total SA and Norway's Equinor ASA both announced a fall in earnings for the second quarter, citing lower oil and gas prices.

Brent oil prices averaged $69 a barrel for the quarter. While this is up from $63 a barrel the previous quarter, it is lower than the $74 a barrel for the same period a year ago.

Underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax in the company's upstream business -- the part of BP that produces oil and gas -- fell slightly to $3.41 billion, from $3.51 billion in the year-earlier period.

"In terms of upstream I think the gas marketing and trading results in the first half of the year was very strong, it was strong in the first quarter and it was strong in the second quarter," Mr. Gilvary said.

In the U.S., BP is the largest marketer of natural gas.

BP said its operating cash flow, excluding payments related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, came in at $8.2 billion, while net debt rose to $46.5 billion. The company paid $1.4 billion in connection to the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico as part of its $20 billion settlement with the U.S. government struck in 2015. The settlement requires the company to make annual payments through to 2032.

The company is progressing its plan to divest $10 billion of assets by the end of next year, having sold assets worth around $1.5 billion so far.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com and Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-19 0414ET