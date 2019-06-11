Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP : Energy group Total starts up production of North Sea's Culzean field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:24am EDT
The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at a petrol station in Latresne near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group Total said it had started up production of the Culzean field in the North Sea, adding that the project had been delivered ahead of schedule and under budget.

Culzean will account for around 5% of Britain's gas consumption, bringing to 18% the proportion of the country's gas demand supplied by Total.

Total has a 49.99% stake in Culzean, while BP has 32% and JX Nippon has 18%.

"The Culzean project is delivered ahead of schedule and more than 10% below the initial budget, which represents capex savings of more than $500 million. This has been achieved thanks to the excellent performance of the project teams in charge of the construction and drilling operations," said Arnaud Breuillac, President of Exploration & Production at Total.

Total's shares were up 0.5% in early session trading.

"For the French major, production from Culzean will play a big part in it being the biggest UK gas producer for the foreseeable future," said Wood Mackenzie research associate Glenn Morrall.

"The UK continues to deliver for Total, with the Culzean news following on from recent exploration success as an operator at Glendronach and partner at Glengorm," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.40% 557.1 Delayed Quote.12.01%
TOTAL 0.75% 47.975 Real-time Quote.4.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
03:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners lift FTSE 100, Ted Baker slumps
RE
03:24aBP : Energy group Total starts up production of North Sea's Culzean field
RE
06/10Environmental activists board BP oil rig to stop new well drilling
AQ
06/10BP : Senegal justice ministry calls for inquiry into energy contracts
RE
06/10BP : U.S. Supreme Court to hear BP unit's dispute over Montana Superfund site
RE
06/10BRISTOW : Signs Five-Year Deal with BP For North Sea Aviation Services
AQ
06/10ONGC, Vedanta set to win 9 oil, gas blocks each; Reliance-BP one, OIL 12
AQ
06/10BP FACES TWIN PROTESTS : oil rig occupied, artists push gallery to sever links
AQ
06/10BP : Q1 2019 Payment of dividends in Sterling
PU
06/10BP : response to Greenpeace activity in North Sea
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 286 B
EBIT 2019 21 540 M
Net income 2019 12 278 M
Debt 2019 45 286 M
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 12,91
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC12.01%139 831
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.85%304 131
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES17.65%124 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP9.70%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.5.69%47 533
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%42 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About