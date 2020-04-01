Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
BP : Expects 1Q Results to be Hurt by Virus, Weak Demand; Expects $1 Billion Impairment

04/01/2020 | 04:45am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Shares in BP PLC fell Wednesday after the company said it expects results in the first quarter of this year to be hit by the current weak demand and low commodity pricing, and that it estimates a $1 billion noncash impairment charge for the period.

The British oil-and-gas group said it anticipates a reduced first-quarter upstream production compared with the previous quarter, in the range of 2.55 million to 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

BP said it also expects a "significant and growing decline in demand for fuels, jet fuel and lubricants" in the first quarter due to the restrictions imposed in a number of countries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company also said its $15 billion divestment program remains on track toward its completion in mid-2021, but that the receipt of the $10 billion of divestment proceeds by the end of this year might be revised as transactions complete, given the volatility of the current trading environment.

Shares at 0820 GMT were down 12.5 pence, or 3.7%, at 331.5 pence.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.99% 333.55 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
WTI -0.54% 20.181 Delayed Quote.-62.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 210 B
EBIT 2020 8 657 M
Net income 2020 4 085 M
Debt 2020 46 769 M
Yield 2020 9,01%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 85 807 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,86  $
Last Close Price 4,27  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-27.01%86 123
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-45.59%160 696
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-29.62%87 657
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.66%72 348
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 847
NESTE OYJ-6.03%26 031
