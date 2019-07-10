BP : Getting to net zero Bob Dudley Group chief executive 10 July 2019

1. Introduction

Thank you, Evan, and good evening everyone.

I don't get here to Chatham House much as I'd like - but I can't exactly blame the commute.

BP and Chatham House aren't just neighbours - we are good friends.

We've been working together for decades on some of the most pressing issues of our time.

If you've attended one of the events in this series before, you might notice it's a little unusual to begin in this way.

Normally we'd go straight into the conversation with Evan and I'm grateful to the organisers for allowing me to break protocol.

I think it will be helpful if I set out some thoughts at the start about the issue that is defining the future

- not just for BP or the energy industry, but for all of us, all around the globe.

2. We agree on more than people realise

Here in the UK, in London, even in this square - the world's passions, frustrations and ideas relating to climate change are being played out louder than anywhere else.

The UK is taking a leading role.

Even still, the anger of demonstrators about the speed of progress is escalating.

Climate protests brought parts of the capital to a standstill over Easter.

Our offices across the square were blockaded for two days back in May.

Simultaneously, our AGM was briefly interrupted by demonstrators - even as we were passing a very progressive shareholder resolution.

Then in June, activists risked their own safety and that of others by scaling a floating rig under contract to us in the North Sea.

So, tensions are running high and we recognize there are real concerns being expressed - about BP, and about the energy sector more broadly.

All this might suggest that the demonstrators' view of the future is worlds apart from BP's.

The frustration from my side is that we agree on much more than people realise.