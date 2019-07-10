BP : Getting to net zero Bob Dudley Group chief executive 10 July 2019

Even then, we have to make products cleaner, better and kinder to the planet, by taking the carbon out of hydrocarbons, where you can, and offsetting as necessary.
That's a vision I'm sure most of us share.
4. Turning the vision into reality
What's less clear - and where there's more disagreement - is on how we turn that vision into reality.
Critics say there's no room for oil and gas companies in that future.
They say we are part of the problem.
I say there has to be a role because of our experience in producing at scale all kinds of energy the world needs.
Not just oil and gas but renewables as well.
And because of our technical capabilities, financial resources and global reach, we're not just part of the future, we're an important part of the solution.
That's not to say we'll be the same companies.
At BP, we've never stopped evolving and modernising since we began doing business 110 years ago.
And we are in action now, transforming our company once again.
We recently bought the UK's largest EV-charging network.
BP Chargemaster will soon roll out 400 ultra-fast chargers across the country…
We've created one of the world's fastest growing solar developers, Lightsource BP, which is aiming to reach 10 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2023. That's enough to power 3 million UK households.
It's part of our renewable energy business, which generates clean power from wind in the US and produces biofuels in Brazil. Stay tuned - you'll hear more on all of these businesses soon.
We're also growing our natural gas production.
As well as cutting emissions by displacing coal in power grids around the globe, our natural gas is now going to be helping to produce more sustainable animal feed in a unique business called Calysta.
It's just one of a number of start-ups backed by our venturing arm.