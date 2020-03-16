Log in
BP : Q4 2019 Payment of dividends in sterling

03/16/2020 | 05:27am EDT
RNS Number : 2556G
BP PLC
16 March 2020

BP p.l.c.

Fourth quarter interim dividend for 2019

Payments of dividends in sterling

On 4 February 2020, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the fourth quarter 2019 would be US$0.1050 per ordinary share (US$0.630 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 27 March 2020 to shareholders on the share register on 14 February 2020. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the fourth quarter 2019 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional BP shares.

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the four dealing days from 10 to 13 March 2020 (£1 = US$1.28742). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 27 March 2020 will be:

8.1558 pence per share.

Details of the fourth quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.


Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:26:06 UTC
