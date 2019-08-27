Log in
BP PLC

(BP.)
08/27 11:30:00 am
489.175 GBp   +0.24%
02:10pBP : Correction to BP Sells Alaskan Operations Article
DJ
02:02pBP : exits Alaska with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
RE
01:57pBP : sheds Alaska assets, sells to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B
AQ
BP : Sells $5.6 Billion Alaskan Operations to Hilcorp Energy

08/27/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

By Oliver Griffin

BP PLC (BP.LN) on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell all its interests and operations in Alaska to Hilcorp Energy Co. for $5.6 billion.

The British integrated energy company said it has agreed to sell its entire business in Alaska to Hilcorp's division in the state as it makes progress in its $10 billion divestment program.

BP said it will sell its entire upstream and midstream business in Alaska, including interests in the Prudhoe Bay field and Trans Alaska Pipeline.

Chief Executive Bob Dudley said: "Alaska has been instrumental in BP's growth and success for well over half a century and our work there has helped shape the careers of many throughout the company."

Mr. Dudley said that efforts to reshape BP meant that other interests around the world are more closely aligned to its long-term strategy.

Under the terms of the deal, Hilcorp will pay $4 billion in the near term, followed by $1.6 billion in earnout later on. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2020, BP said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 1:55 p.m. ET to clarify that BP on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell all its interests and operations in Alaska to Hilcorp Energy Co. An earlier version incorrectly said BP would sell all its interests and operations to Hilcorp.
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.01% 488.05 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
WTI 1.39% 54.6 Delayed Quote.23.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 21 031 M
Net income 2019 10 095 M
Debt 2019 47 156 M
Yield 2019 6,81%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,71  $
Last Close Price 6,00  $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-1.60%120 696
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.50%287 081
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES12.98%104 553
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-1.58%81 243
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-2.23%43 694
PHILLIPS 6611.79%43 199
