BP : Statement re future dividend decisions

10/30/2019 | 03:16am EDT

TIDMBP.

RNS Number : 5903R

BP PLC

30 October 2019

30 October 2019

Statement re future dividend decisions

In response to certain commentary following BP's 3Q 2019 results issued on 29 October 2019, BP wishes to confirm that no decision has yet been made with respect to the 4Q 2019 or any future dividend. Any decisions with respect to future dividends will be made by the Board of BP p.l.c. following the end of each quarter.

-- ENDS --

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

STREBLBXKBFEFBB

