BP : Statement re future dividend decisions

30 October 2019

30 October 2019

Statement re future dividend decisions

In response to certain commentary following BP's 3Q 2019 results issued on 29 October 2019, BP wishes to confirm that no decision has yet been made with respect to the 4Q 2019 or any future dividend. Any decisions with respect to future dividends will be made by the Board of BP p.l.c. following the end of each quarter.

