BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
10/29 04:47:24 am
508.4 GBp   -0.70%
BP Swung to 3Q Loss on Weaker Upstream Earnings

10/29/2019 | 04:00am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

BP PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a loss in third-quarter earnings as it reported a divestment-related charge as well as lower upstream earnings.

The London-based energy giant posted a replacement-cost loss--a metric similar to the net income figure that U.S. oil companies report--of $351 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $3.09 billion in the year-earlier period.

Stripping out one-off items, BP's underlying replacement-cost profit--the company's preferred metric--came in at $2.25 billion, compared with $3.84 billion in the same period last year. A company-compiled consensus of 24 brokers' estimates had forecast third-quarter underlying replacement-cost profit at $1.73 billion.

BP attributes the fall partly to weaker oil prices, with Brent crude at $62 a barrel in the quarter, compared with $75 bbl in the year-earlier period. Production was also hit by maintenance activities in some of the company's highest-margin regions, as well as Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, which shut down facilities for about 14 days, BP said.

The company also reported a non-cash, non-operating after-tax charge of $2.6 billion related to divestments.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $62.29 billion, compared with $80.80 billion the previous year, BP said. The company reported a net loss of $749 million.

Upstream production for the quarter, excluding Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ), rose 4.4% to 2.57 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. Underlying replacement-cost profit before interest and tax in the upstream business--which produces oil and gas--fell to $2.14 billion from $4 billion last year.

Looking ahead, BP said it expects fourth-quarter production to be higher thanks to the completion of seasonal maintenance and turnaround activities.

Operating cash flow, excluding payments related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, was $6.5 billion, while net debt rose to $46.5 billion, BP said. The company paid roughly $400 million in connection to the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a $20 billion settlement with the U.S. government in 2015.

BP declared a quarterly dividend at 10.25 cents a share.

The company said divestment transactions announced in 2019 totaled $7.2 billion at the end of the quarter, adding it expects to reach around $10 billion by the end of the year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.68% 507.5 Delayed Quote.3.24%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 0.67% 6.58 Delayed Quote.5.76%
WTI -0.93% 55.28 Delayed Quote.22.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 19 746 M
Net income 2019 9 067 M
Debt 2019 48 513 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 133 B
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,68  $
Last Close Price 6,58  $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC3.24%132 932
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.66%292 327
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.64%119 516
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.10%82 693
PHILLIPS 6636.10%49 622
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.33%47 144
