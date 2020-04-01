Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
BP : cuts spending by fifth, lowers U.S. shale output

04/01/2020 | 05:11am EDT

BP cut its 2020 spending plan by 20% and will reduce output from its U.S. shale oil and gas business in the face of the collapse in oil prices triggered by the corononavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

"This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades," CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement.

The London-based company said it plans to spend $12 billion this year, down from $15 billion, joining its peers that have announced cuts of around 20% in annual spending on average.

That will include a $1 billion reduction in investment in its shale business, known as BPX, where production can be switched on and off relatively quickly, representing a 50% drop from 2019 investment levels.

BP became a leading shale producer following the $10.5 billion (8.47 billion pounds) acquisition of BHP's onshore U.S. assets in late 2018.

BPX output will drop by around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2020, around 14% lower than its 2019 output of 499,000 boepd.

BP's overall oil and gas production is also expected to fall.

BP will also reduce capital spending on its refining and marketing, or downstream, business by $1 billion.

BP shares were down 1.3% by 0900 GMT.

(Graphic: BP 2019 cashflow Image,

)

Oil prices dropped by 65% in the first quarter of the year as a result of a sharp drop in demand following movement restrictions on more than 3 billion people around the world to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A price war between top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia further weakened the sector as the two nations increase supplies to try to win market share.

BP said it plans to introduce $2.5 billion of cost savings by the end of 2021 through the digitalisation and integration of its businesses. Last week Looney said BP would not cut jobs in the next three months.

The company's $15 billion asset disposal programme targeted by mid-2021 remains on track, but completion of deals already announced, including the $5.6 billion sale of BP's Alaska assets to Hilcorp, may face delays, it said.

For the first quarter of the year, BP expects to take an impairment charge of $1 billion, while oil and gas output is expected to decline form the previous quarter by a range of 2.55-2.6 million boepd.

By Ron Bousso

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 210 B
EBIT 2020 8 657 M
Net income 2020 4 085 M
Debt 2020 46 769 M
Yield 2020 9,01%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 85 807 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,86  $
Last Close Price 4,27  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-27.01%86 123
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-45.59%160 696
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-29.62%87 657
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.66%72 348
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 847
NESTE OYJ-6.03%26 031
