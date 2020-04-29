Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
04/29 03:38:48 am
328.75 GBp   +2.06%
BP : defers Australian refinery turnaround to late 2021

04/29/2020 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: BP logo at a petrol station in London

BP Plc said it will delay a planned turnaround at its Australian refinery to late 2021 from early next year as it cannot bring workers on site to do the preparation work this year due to coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

BP had to reduce the number of people at its 146,000 barrels per day Kwinana refinery in Western Australia, Australia's biggest refinery, to meet social distancing requirements to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The current restrictions on people and activity at the refinery has meant we need to defer pre-turnaround preparations and this in turn will delay the start of the turnaround activity that was scheduled for early 2021," a BP spokesman said in emailed comments.

"We are now planning to complete the turnaround in Q4, 2021," he said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 B
EBIT 2020 3 947 M
Net income 2020 -2 983 M
Debt 2020 58 458 M
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 333x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 80 602 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,84  $
Last Close Price 4,01  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-31.70%80 650
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.55%190 242
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.51%111 237
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.05%72 469
PTT0.00%29 490
PHILLIPS 66-43.01%29 484
