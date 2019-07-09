Log in
BP PLC

(BP.)
BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms

07/09/2019

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc on Tuesday began to evacuate and shut in production at four offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms as a developing weather disturbance moves across the Gulf of Mexico, a company spokesman said.

The four platforms - Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika - produce more than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the company.

(Reporting by Collin Eaton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
