BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
07/09/2019 | 07:14pm EDT
HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc on Tuesday began to evacuate and shut in production at four offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms as a developing weather disturbance moves across the Gulf of Mexico, a company spokesman said.
The four platforms - Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika - produce more than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the company.
