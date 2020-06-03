BP : evacuating offshore workers, cutting Gulf of Mexico production due to storm

BP Plc began evacuating workers from offshore operations in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday because of the threat from Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to strike the Louisiana coast by Sunday, the company said.

BP was cutting production at its Thunder Horse, Atlantis and Na Kika platforms because of Cristobal, the company said in a statement posted on-line. Non-essential workers are being removed from the Mad Dog platform, but production has not been cut.

