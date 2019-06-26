Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 07:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

LONDON (Reuters) - BP is returning to the animal feed business a quarter of a century after exiting the sector.

The London-based oil and gas company said it is investing $30 million (£23.6 million) in Calysta Inc., which produces protein for fish, livestock and pet food.

Natural gas is pumped through a fermenter, and the microorganisms, from naturally occurring microbes found in soil, metabolise the gas as their sole source of energy, producing a high-protein biomass.

While a relatively large investment for BP's venture division, which typically puts money into new technologies focused on the transition to low-carbon energy, it is small fry for a company that announced a $2.4 billion profit for the first quarter.

The oil giant, which has come under increasing pressure from climate activists, has been working with shareholders in recent years to try to define a path towards meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming.

Calysta could, however, become an important buyer of gas for BP as demand for protein-based animal feed is expected to rise by 80% by 2050 as the world's population grows and diets change, BP's vice president for long-term planning Dominic Emery said.

"This could become a reasonably material part of our gas supply business over time," Emery told Reuters. The business is expected to generate profits for BP in the next few years, he added.

The technology may help meet the growing demand for feed in a more sustainable way by using less water and agricultural land.

California-based Calysta operates a production facility in Teesside in eastern England.

BP and peers including Royal Dutch Shell and Total are betting on growing demand for natural gas, the least polluting fossil fuel, as the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy.

While most of the gas is consumed for power and heating, the companies are also looking for other outlets such as truck and marine transportation and industries.

BP built in the 1980s a sprawling nutrition business with products ranging from pet food to fish farms. It sold most of the struggling division by 1994 for over $1.5 billion in order to focus on its oil and gas business.

BP Venture's senior principal David Hayes will take a seat on the board of Calysta, BP said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.64% 554.5 Delayed Quote.11.10%
TOTAL 1.17% 49.52 Real-time Quote.5.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
07:39pBP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
RE
12:47pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats after Fed stance, global trade picture..
RE
08:21aBP : to link 250m scf/day of gas to production from Giza, Fayoum this week
AQ
06/25BP : Mexico's oil regulator approves BP's offshore drilling plan
RE
06/25FORTE OIL : Shares Rise as Adeosun is Appointed Chief Operating Officer
AQ
06/25FORTE OIL DIVESTMENT : Shareholders task firm on lubricants, liquidity
AQ
06/24QUATERRA RESOURCES : Announces New CEO and AGM Results
AQ
06/24HIDDEN OIL SPILL : New study contradicts owner's claims
AQ
06/24BP : BBC Allegations Run Risk Of Undermining Senegals Fight Against Corruption
AQ
06/24Sin Stocks' Seek Atonement -- Journal Report
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 285 B
EBIT 2019 21 561 M
Net income 2019 12 180 M
Debt 2019 44 855 M
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 12,87
P/E ratio 2020 10,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,11 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC11.10%143 104
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.85%322 706
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.57%118 740
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.73%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.86%49 576
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%45 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About