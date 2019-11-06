Log in
BP invests in city transportation app Whim

11/06/2019 | 07:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

BP is investing 10 million euros in Finnish transportation app Whim as the oil and gas company seeks to expand its role in a future low-carbon world.

BP's new technology investments have so far focused on electric vehicle charging platforms such as FreeWire and PowerShare and reduction of emissions from oil and gas drilling.

Although the Whim investment is minuscule for the $135.20 billion company, it is a first step into ride sharing and app-driven technology.

Whim, which is developed by MaaS Global, offers customers a single platform to connect all available transport options in a city from taxis, buses, bikes and rental cars to ride-hailing services and shared e-scooters and e-bikes.

After launching Whim in Helsinki in 2017, MaaS Global has made the service available in Birmingham, Vienna and Antwerp.

BP's investment will support plans to roll out the app in additional cities around the world, including Singapore and in the United States.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.45% 514.1 Delayed Quote.4.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 61.74 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -1.23% 56.31 Delayed Quote.23.74%
