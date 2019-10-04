BP : names Bernard Looney as next CEO, Dudley to leave in 2020

Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

10/04/2019 | 03:32am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - BP on Friday appointed head of upstream Bernard Looney as chief executive to succeed Bob Dudley when he retires next year after leading the oil and gas company back to growth from near collapse in 2010.

Looney, 49, took charge of BP's oil and gas production, or upstream operations, in 2016 as the sector grappled with the aftermath of the 2014 collapse in oil prices.

The Irishman's energetic management style was quickly felt as he spearheaded BP's drive to improve performance through cost cutting and digitalisation.

He has led BP through one of its periods of fastest growth in oil and gas production, with output rising up by around 20% since 2016 with the launch of more than 20 new major projects around the world and the acquisition of BHP's portfolio of U.S. shale assets this year for $10.5 billion in BP's biggest deal in three decades.

As CEO, he will be charged with continuing to adapt BP to the transition to lower carbon energy as pressure from investors to meet climate change targets grow.

"Bernard is a terrific choice to lead the company next," Dudley, who turned 64 last month, said in a statement.

"He knows BP and our industry as well as anyone but is creative and not bound by traditional ways of working. I have no doubt that he will thoughtfully lead BP through the transition to a low carbon future."

NEAR BUST TO BOOM

Dudley will step down as CEO after the company's full-year results on February 4 2020 and will retire on March 31, BP said.

He was appointed to the top job in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dudley led the company through near-bankruptcy after it caused the largest oil spill in U.S. history and through an oil price crash four years later.

Preparations for Dudley's departure were accelerated after Helge Lund became BP chairman in January with a mandate to oversee succession plans.

Dudley succeeded Tony Hayward who stepped down in the wake of the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster that left 11 rig workers dead.

He has had to navigate a vast asset disposal to pay for more than $60 billion in litigation and clean-up costs followed by a landmark settlement with U.S. authorities.

He has also overseen BP's efforts to address growing investor pressure to meet targets under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to fight climate change by investing in renewable energy and reducing BP's carbon emissions.

"As the company charts its course through the energy transition this is a logical time for a change," Lund said in a statement.

Dudley has enjoyed overwhelming support from investors at BP's annual general meetings, however a majority of shareholders opposed his 2016 pay package, forcing the company to slash it by 40%.

(Additional reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Bernard Orr and Jason Neely)

By Ron Bousso

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 281 B
EBIT 2019 20 674 M
Net income 2019 9 838 M
Debt 2019 48 215 M
Yield 2019 6,83%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,59  $
Last Close Price 5,98  $
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-2.23%128 572
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.31%298 758
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.38%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.60%49 107
PHILLIPS 6614.76%45 931
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%43 170
