BP : profit tumbles, debt climbs as coronavirus crisis hammers oil demand

04/28/2020 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

BP's first quarter profits tumbled by two-thirds as the coronavirus crisis hammered oil demand and the energy major's debt rose sharply as it warned of exceptional uncertainty ahead.

London-based BP said it expected significantly lower refining margins in the second quarter when global restrictions on movement to halt the spread of the virus reached their peak, throttling consumption of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

"It is difficult to predict when current supply and demand imbalances will be resolved and what the ultimate impact of COVID-19 will be," BP said in a statement.

It said oil and gas production faced "significant uncertainties" linked to plunging oil prices and tumbling demand, as well as due to a deal between OPEC, Russia and other producers to cut global supplies of crude by about 10%.

BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, of $800 million, still beating the $710 million forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll. The company reported $2.4 billion profit a year earlier.

BP, like its peers, responded to a 65% drop in oil prices in the first quarter by sharply reducing spending. BP slashed its 2020 budget by 25% to around $12 billion and reduced output at its U.S. shale operations.

BP's debt rose to $51.4 billion in the first quarter and its debt-to-capital ratio, or gearing, rose to 36%, significantly higher than its target of keeping it below 30%.

BP held $32 billion in liquidity at the end of the first quarter after the company, like its competitors, raised debt to build up cash reserves to cope with the drop in revenue.

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 193 B
EBIT 2020 5 603 M
Net income 2020 1 483 M
Debt 2020 48 717 M
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 78,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 78 491 M
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,84  $
Last Close Price 3,90  $
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-33.42%78 494
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.03%185 885
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.30%110 194
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.07%73 306
PTT-2.16%29 913
PHILLIPS 66-43.01%27 798
