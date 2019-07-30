Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

02:55aBP : 2Q19 Part 1 of 1
PU
02:50aBP : Second quarter 2019 results
PU
02:43aBP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices
DJ
BP : second-quarter profit of $2.8 billion above expectations

07/30/2019 | 02:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

(Reuters) - BP reported $2.8 billion (£2.3 billion) in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, unchanged from a year earlier, held back by lower oil prices.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, exceeded a forecast of $2.46 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.

Second-quarter production rose to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 4% higher than a year earlier.

BP said it expects third-quarter 2019 reported production to be lower than second-quarter, reflecting maintenance activities as well as the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the US Gulf of Mexico.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 287 B
EBIT 2019 20 677 M
Net income 2019 10 670 M
Debt 2019 46 546 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 130 B
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,91  $
Last Close Price 6,44  $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
