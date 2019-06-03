BP : to Sell Gulf of Suez Interests to Dragon Oil

By Oliver Griffin

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Monday that it has agreed to sell its interests in the Gulf of Suez, in Egypt, to Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Co.

The British oil-and-gas company didn't disclose the value of the sale but said it forms part of its plan to divest more than $10 billion worth of assets over the next two years.

BP said the deal is subject to approval from Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and is expected to complete in the second half of 2019.

