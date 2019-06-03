Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
News 
News

BP : to Sell Gulf of Suez Interests to Dragon Oil

06/03/2019 | 11:01am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Monday that it has agreed to sell its interests in the Gulf of Suez, in Egypt, to Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Co.

The British oil-and-gas company didn't disclose the value of the sale but said it forms part of its plan to divest more than $10 billion worth of assets over the next two years.

BP said the deal is subject to approval from Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and is expected to complete in the second half of 2019.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.72% 544 Delayed Quote.8.90%
WTI 1.08% 53.38 Delayed Quote.23.06%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 286 B
EBIT 2019 21 559 M
Net income 2019 12 593 M
Debt 2019 45 276 M
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
P/E ratio 2020 10,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 139 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC8.90%138 509
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.78%299 435
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES18.63%121 200
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.52%92 139
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.23%48 400
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%41 938
About